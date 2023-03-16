NTU Toilets Have Sensors Greeting People In Korean & Thai, Alert Users To Others’ Presence

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

NTU Toilets Have Sensors To Greet People When They Enter

In the past, there have been a worrying number of sexual offences committed at our local universities. A few have also occurred in the communal toilets of these schools.

Responding to the alarming trend, the authorities have come up with an ingenious way of possibly preventing such crimes.

The toilets in Nanyang Technological University (NTU) now come equipped with motion sensors.

Greeting users in Korean and Thai, those already in the toilet will be made aware of the presence of another individual in the area.

NTU toilet sensors greet people in Thai and Korean

Earlier this month, netizens shared about the new sensors on TikTok.

In one of the videos, the OP enters a toilet, upon which the sensor mounted on the wall emits a series of beeps.

It then announces, “Sawadee ka”, or “hello” in Thai.

A commenter pointed out that other toilets in the school had sensors that greet them in Korean when they enter the premises.

Sensors are there to alert others

If you’re wondering about the purpose of the sensors, the reason behind their automated greetings is pretty simple.

Back in April 2021, the Nanyang Neighbourhood Police Centre told hall residents in the university that communal toilets in NTU halls will be fitted with motion sensors.

The Straits Times (ST) reported that the sensors make a sound each time they detect movement, so as to alert current occupants in the toilet.

The sensors will complement other existing security measures, such as CCTV cameras in common areas and security patrols.

The police centre reportedly started the project in response to sexual offence cases in NTU.

