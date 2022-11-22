RSAF Lieutenant-Colonel Allegedly Breaks Into NTU Dorms & Molests Woman, Gets Suspended From Air Force

RSAF Lieutenant-Colonel Allegedly Molests Woman In NTU Dorm On 13 Nov

Earlier this month, a lieutenant colonel (LTC) from the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) allegedly trespassed into a Nanyang Technological University (NTU) dormitory and molested a young woman.

Last Tuesday (15 Nov), 45-year-old Neo Aik Chiao was charged with criminal trespass and molestation.

While court proceedings are underway, the SAF has suspended the LTC from all duties.

RSAF Lieutenant-Colonel molests 21-year-old in NTU dormitory

At about 2am on 13 Nov, LTC Neo allegedly trespassed into the dormitory rooms of two women, an 18-year-old and a 21-year-old, at NTU.

He allegedly molested the 21-year-old by touching her left thigh, reports The Straits Times (ST).

The identities of the two women were not disclosed due to a gag order.

In response to ST’s queries, NTU said that the police were immediately called to the scene.

The affected students were also given support after the incident occurred.

SAF suspends LTC from all duties

In a separate response dated Monday (21 Nov), the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) said LTC Neo has been suspended from all duties.

They added that they will assess the eventual findings before deciding on “further appropriate actions”.

SAF also said that it holds its personnel to high standards of discipline and integrity. Those convicted of serious offences may be discharged from regular service.

According to an RSAF publication from 2008, LTC Neo had flown the Chinook helicopter and was from the 127 Squadron.

Case adjourned to 29 Nov

Last Tuesday (15 Nov), Neo was charged with two counts of criminal trespass and one count of molestation.

TODAY reports that the next court hearing will take place on 29 Nov.

Those convicted of molestation may face a jail sentence of up to two years, a fine, caning, or a combination of all three.

If found guilty of criminal trespass, Neo could get up to three months’ jail and a fine of up to S$1,500.

