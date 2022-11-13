NTU Students Must Retake Exam As Paper Was Leaked Online, School Apologises Over Retest

NTU Psychology Students Must Retake Exam After Question Paper Leak, School Says It’s To Assure Fairness

Studying in university can be stressful, especially towards the end of term when deadlines and exams loom.

Having to retake an exam would only add to the pressure.

Unfortunately, 218 psychology students from Nanyang Technological University (NTU) must do so after their exam paper was leaked just 20 minutes before their exam.

The school has apologised for the incident but said that the retest is necessary for the interest of fairness.

Students took exam on 7 Nov

The Year 2 psychology students took their end-of-term exam on 7 Nov at 9.30am, reported Shin Min Daily News.

It was for a module named HP2200 Biological Psychology, said Associate Professor Chia Wai Mun, ​Associate Chair (Academic) of the School of Social Sciences.

She told the paper that most of the students were already in the exam hall, though some who had tested positive for Covid-19 were doing the exam remotely.

Both sets of students started the exam at the same time.

However, there was presumably no indication of the tumult that was to come.

Question paper uploaded online before exam

Just 20 minutes before the exam was to start, however, NTU’s online learning portal Blackboard sent out a notification.

It said that the question paper for the very exam they were taking had been uploaded onto the portal.

This could be freely accessed by students.

No reason has been given by the university yet as to how this happened.

218 NTU students told to retake exam

When NTU found out about it, though, they said all students involved would have to retake the exam.

A total of 218 students are affected, Prof Chia said.

She added that the school apologised for requiring students to do so, and were “very disappointed” with what happened.

However, the retest was necessary so as to assure fairness for every student, she noted.

NTU will take steps to prevent future incidents

In light of this incident, NTU has promised to reevaluate their examination protocols.

If necessary, they’ll take steps to prevent such incidents from happening in future, Prof Chia said.

She also added that the affected students are generally accepting that a retest is fair.

The school is currently discussing with students on a suitable date for the retest.

