Tokenize Xchange Offers Up To 8.3% Yield On Bitcoin & Ethereum

Growing up, we’re used to thinking that finances and investments were ‘old people’ tings.

We were probably right, except that times have changed now thanks to the emergence of crypto—and the pressing need to manage our finances right before we hit 30.

If you’re reading this now, you’re likely doing your homework – as you rightly should – before beginning your crypto journey.

There’s no shortage of digital currency platforms out there, but if you believe in caring for the Singaporean community, you can hop onto one that’s homegrown.

Introducing Tokenize Xchange, a crypto trading platform that touts a smooth experience with over 60 cryptocurrencies.

We’re here to condense the info you need for your research so you can make informed decisions.

Tokenize Xchange offers up to 8.3% APY on Bitcoin & Ethereum

Diving into the world of cryptocurrency, especially when you’re new, can be unnerving. But in the quest of growing your personal finances, you’re here anyway, so kudos for taking that first step.

Cryptocurrency is one of the most popular ways of earning passive income these days. After doing your due diligence, you then begin by choosing an exchange to create an account on.

With Tokenize Xchange, you’re looking at an annual percentage yield (APY) of up to 8.3% on assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

A glance at the market & prices on Tokenize Xchange

According to reviews on personal finance community Seedly, Tokenize offers one of the highest yields for Bitcoin, making it a good starting point for newcomers.

All one has to do is to buy crypto using SGD and deposit it into your chosen product.

Do note that before deciding to start, it’s best to read up on the difference between APY and annual percentage returns (APR).

Supports trading of 60 cryptocurrencies on the platform

When choosing an exchange, it’s also good to consider the cryptocurrencies available.

If there’s only one coin you seek, you can always opt for an exchange that provides a singular choice to make life easier. But if you’re a crypto master, you should consider going for one that offers a diverse range.

Tokenize Xchange lets you have access to over 60 cryptocurrencies on the platform, including well-known ones like:

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Dogecoin

Litecoin

With the availability of so many coins at your fingertips, you can choose to trade in prominent cryptocurrencies and watch the magic of daily trading happen on the platform.

The infamous Dogecoin

And much like the money that’s sitting in your bank account, no wealth can truly be built if you’re holding onto them for dear life.

To receive rewards, check out their Crypto Earn programme, which helps you grow your investments by depositing cryptocurrencies to earn yields.

Secure trading in SGD with low transaction fees

Most exchanges offer trades in USD, which can be a bit of a hassle because you’ll need a USD or multi-currency bank account.

To Singaporeans who want a smoother trading experience, buying and selling in SGD is the way to go. This would help narrow down your choices on deciding which is the best exchange for you.

Being one of the early entrants in Singapore’s digital asset space, Tokenize Xchange is one of the few local platforms that provide secure trading with competitive fees—and in SGD, to boot.

Every exchange charges a fee when buying and selling coins. Hence, the lower the trading fees, the better.

Tokenize charges trading fees between 0.1% and 0.8%, compared to the industry average of 1%, thanks to its ecosystem of local partners. You’ll now have more to spend on your investments instead.

Tokenize’s recent partnership with oracle network Chainlink Price Feeds also ensures that you have access to real-time, tamper-proof price benchmark data.

Get $150 worth of crypto after depositing S$1,000 on Tokenize Xchange

If you’re a Level 1 adventurer, ready to embark on an exciting journey through the ‘open world’ of crypto, there are several exchanges that would make a prime choice.

Trading on a homegrown crypto platform like Tokenize Xchange has additional perks that come with established partnerships:

Cashback on Instarem’s amaze card when you top up your Tokenize wallet

Lowered transaction fee of 0.3% instead of 0.55% when you deposit and withdraw funds using StraitsX Direct Transfer

As an extra incentive to new users like yourself, you can get up to S$150 worth of crypto when you sign up here. All you have to do is deposit S$1,000 and use the <MSN21> promo code.

To stay in the loop, check out their website, or follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Telegram.

Pick up some good reads & start earning passive income

Most of us get by with regular paychecks. But monthly savings can look a little bleak when we want to fulfil desires like owning a new phone and dining out at chio cafés for weekend brunches.

Yet in the grand scheme of adulthood tings, those are considered smol expenditures when compared to imminent big-ticket purchases, such as BTOs, weddings, and insurance policies.

You’ll soon learn that having all eggs in one basket – i.e. your full-time job – might not be as sustainable as you thought. Perhaps it’s time to pick up a few good reads on cryptocurrency for some passive income.

Everything is at your fingertips—you only need to know where to look and how to do it right.

Disclaimer: This article is not intended to and does not constitute financial advice or investment advice.

