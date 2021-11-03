Masterchef Singapore Runner-Up Leon Lim’s Café Creatr. Is Now Halal-Certified

To follow your dreams and pursue a career based on passion is never an easy journey.

Leon Lim took a leap of faith in that direction when he competed in Season 2 of Masterchef Singapore this year and emerged as the first runner-up.

Following that, he opened his very own café, Creatr. along Sterling Road.

Recently, Creatr. became officially halal-certified by MUIS. Now, everyone can dine together and enjoy Leon’s one-of-a-kind locally inspired dishes.

Creatr. started by Masterchef runner-up Leon is halal-certified

As of Wednesday (3 Oct), Creatr. café, started by Masterchef Singapore runner-up Leon Lim, is halal-certified based on MUIS’ website.

According to The Halal Eater, Creatr. was opened in collaboration with Three’s A Crowd, a Halal ice cream shop.

With his passion and experience gained from Masterchef, Leon acts as a consultant to the café.

In fact, if you visit the store located at 169 Stirling Road, you will be able to catch sight of Leon’s very own Masterchef apron up on display.

Seasonal menu features Ayam Penyet Burger

With its official Halal certification, Creatr. presents another new option everyone can enjoy together.

The café boasts a seasonal collection of local hawker-style food with a contemporary twist.

One must-try item this season is the Ayam Penyet Burger with Tofu & Tempeh Fries.

The dish uses tenderised chicken thigh marinated to perfection with Creatr.’s in-house broth, capturing the deliciously crispy flavours of Ayam Penyet in a burger.

Plus the usual french fries are replaced here with unique tofu and tempeh fries, giving us all the components of a usual Ayam Penyet dish.

Creatr. even has a Double Ayam Penyet Burger available for those who simply can’t get enough.

To top it off with some sweet dessert, you might appreciate the Kaya N Speculoos Gelato.

Made by Three’s A Crowd, the creamy concoction that brings kaya and the speculoos biscuit together will be a familiar yet new flavour for many.

Drop by and show your support

Creatr. does have a seasonal menu so you’ll be sure to be pleasantly surprised with a new creation each time you visit.

So the next time you’re in the Queenstown area, why not drop by and visit?

Here’s how to get there:

Address: 169 Stirling Road, #01-1149, Singapore 140169

Opening Hours: 12-3pm and 5pm-8pm (Tue, Thu-Sun)

Nearest MRT: Queenstown MRT

Creatr. is also available for online orders and delivery here.

