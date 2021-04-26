Engineering Student Derek Cheong Wins MasterChef Singapore Season 2

Following your heart and pursuing a career that goes beyond the “Singaporean dream” takes a lot of guts.

By good graces, 24-year-old engineering student, Derek Cheong’s leap of faith led to him being crowned first place in season 2 of MasterChef Singapore.

The youngster walked away with prizes worth over $100,000 — including a $22,000 cash prize and a book publishing deal.

MasterChef Singapore winner Derek Cheong wins $100,000 worth of cash & prizes

After 9 gruelling weeks of intense competition, engineering student Derek Cheong emerged as the champion of MasterChef Singapore season 2.

Winning first place in the prestigious competition came along with a bagful of amazing prizes.

According to Mediacorp, Mr Cheong walked away with $22,000 in cash and a book publishing deal with Marshall Cavendish.

That’s not all. Nespresso gifted him with a spanking new coffee machine and accessories, which would probably come in handy for a chef with erratic shift work compared to the usual 9 to 6 job.

Mr Cheong will also be welcoming new household and kitchen appliances at home, comprising brands like Luzerna Chinaware, KitchenAid, Global Knives, and Thermomix.

Last but not least, Mr Cheong scored himself an internship with MasterChef Singapore judges Chef Bjorn Shen and Chef Damian D’Silva, which is truly the icing on the cake.

For leisure time, MasterChef Singapore has it all covered too, as Mr Cheong will receive a staycation and spa package at Fullerton Hotel for some self-pampering time.

MasterChef Singapore winner is son of rojak stall owners

Speaking to 8 Days, Mr Cheong’s parents, who are rojak stall owners, initially did not want him going into the same trade as they did.

However, his love for cooking took precedence.

Coming from a family of hawkers, he never had the chance to try fine dining.

Mr Cheong’s main dish: The Colours of Fall, featuring spiced duck breast, squash puree, roasted fall vegetables and orange maple soy glaze.

This in itself was enough motivation for him to create dishes of fine dining calibre — as shown in his performance in the show.

A dream from a young age

Mr Cheong shared that with this victory, he is one step closer to fulfilling his dream of opening a restaurant so that he could showcase who he is on a plate.

When he was young, he even dreamt of holding the MasterChef trophy with confetti falling all around him.

Speaking to Mediacorp after winning the competition, Mr Cheong said,

I believe this life-changing experience will allow me to soar to greater heights and guide me in my journey to become a professional chef.

MasterChef is renowned for being a high-pressure and intense cooking show for home cooks to showcase their talents.

Many have given up due to the immense pressure from the filming of the show.

Therefore, we’re immensely proud that this youngster has persevered and emerged top of the competition.

Wishing Mr Cheong all the luck in this world

Living in a society where many of us are guilty of pursuing the “safer” route, it’s comforting to see young ones pursuing their dreams despite being told otherwise.

Here’s wishing Mr Cheong the best of luck in his chef endeavours. Hopefully, this will encourage others to follow their dreams.

Work hard and chase after your passion, you’ll never know if you could end up being the winner of a national TV show.

Featured image adapted from Instagram and Mediacorp.