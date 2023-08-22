Tommy Koh Explains Why He’s Supporting Tharman Even Though He’s Friends With All 3 Candidates

Tommy Koh Says He Will Support Tharman, Describes Him As Unifying Leader

Former Singapore diplomat Tommy Koh has revealed that he would be supporting Tharman Shanmugaratnam as the next president of Singapore.

In a lengthy post on Facebook, he described Mr Tharman as a unifying leader for the country.

Mr Koh also praised his wife, Ms Jane Yumiko Ittogi, for being a “tremendous asset” to him.

On Tuesday (22 Aug), Mr Koh shared that he was a friend of all three candidates, Mr Tharman, Mr Ng Kok Song and Mr Tan Kin Lian.

“Each candidate has his own merit. After due consideration, I have decided to support Tharman,” he said.

Explaining his reasons for his support, he described Tharman as a unifying leader, noting:

He has transcended race and is a leader for all Singaporeans.

In addition, he stated that voters of Mr Tharman’s constituency in Taman Jurong had always formed a “thumping majority” during general elections.

Mr Koh also expressed his confidence in Mr Tharman’s capabilities in exercising his custodial role over the use of reserves and appointments to key positions in public service.

This was due to his two-decade career in public service before entering politics.

Furthermore, Mr Tharman had served as finance minister, running the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) for many years.

Additionally, he oversaw investment strategy at the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC).

Praises Tharman for independent mind & integrity

Mr Koh also commended Mr Tharman for having an “independent mind,” moral courage and uncompromising integrity.

“If faced with an unreasonable request to use our reserves, I believe that he will have the courage to say, no,” he said.

If asked to approve the appointment of an unqualified person for a key post in the public service, I don’t think he will hesitate to reject the appointment.

In addition, Mr Koh pointed out how the president acted as Singapore’s “number one diplomat” to the world.

In this respect, Mr Tharman fit the criteria as the United Nations (UN), the International Monetary Fund (IMF), G20 and the Group of 30 respected him and appointed him to lead high-level international councils.

“Tharman will represent Singapore to the world in an exemplary manner and fly our flag high,” he said.

Describes Tharman’s wife as a tremendous asset

Mr Koh took the opportunity to note that Mr Tharman’s wife, Ms Jane was a “tremendous asset” to him, further enhancing his credibility.

Her ethnicity as part Chinese and part Japanese reinforced his message of interracial harmony and multiculturalism.

“I had appointed her to chair the Singapore Art Museum. She did an excellent job,” he said. “I was very impressed when she organised at the museum an exhibition of artworks created by our prisoners.”

During her time at the museum, Ms Jane brought teachers to teach art to prisoners.

“Jane cares for the poor, the disadvantaged and the marginalised,” he said. “She has a very good heart.”

