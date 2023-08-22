Nomination Day 2023: Tharman Hopes To Serve S’poreans As President To Face Challenging Future Ahead

Tharman Shanmugaratnam’s Full 2-Minute Speech On Nomination Day 2023

It’s official. Singapore will see a three-way race for the Presidential Election 2023 as Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Ng Kok Song and Tan Kin Lian have been successfully nominated as candidates.

Following the successful nomination on Tuesday (22 Aug), all three were invited to give a two-minute speech at the People’s Association HQ.

After greeting supporters in Malay, Tamil, Chinese and then English, he proceeded to share his hopes for Singapore’s future and the change he’d like to bring as President.

Tharman talks about a challenging future ahead in his nomination speech

Here is Mr Tharman’s speech in full:

First, I’d like to thank my fellow candidates, Mr Ng Kok Song and Mr Tan Kin Lian, for joining me in this contest.

I look forward to a fair, dignified and honourable contest focused on what each of us brings to Singaporeans and what each of us brings to our future.

It is our future that we’re concerned about. And friends, it would be a different future. It will be a more difficult, challenging future that we face, which is the reason why I have entered this contest to offer all my experience and capabilities on the ground for a few decades, nationally and internationally, so that I can serve Singaporeans in the role of President with all my heart, in the years to come.

It is the future. But I want to also thank all the supporters who are here today, those who are here to support me and those here to support my fellow candidates, I know you’re standing in the sun for a while.

Let’s look forward to a campaign which is fair and honourable, and a campaign which serves to unite Singaporeans and not divide us. Majulah Singapura!

Ng Kok Song talks about protecting Singapore’s national treasures

Before Tharman was invited to give his speech, Mr Ng was given the opportunity to deliver his first.

This is what he said:

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from CNA on YouTube.