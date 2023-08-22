Nomination Day 2023: Ng Kok Song Promises To Protect S’pore’s 3 National Treasures If Elected President

Ng Kok Song Delivers 2-Minute Speech After Being Confirmed As Singapore Presidential Candidate

On Tuesday (22 Aug), Ng Kok Song, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, and Tan Kin Lian were all confirmed to be running in the upcoming Singapore Presidential Election on 1 Sep.

Mr Ng was the first to give his speech. Here is what he said:

My fellow Singaporeans, on National Day, we celebrated the three national treasures that define our country, Singapore, as exceptional.

I’m standing for President to protect these three treasures.

The first treasure is our reserves. I can protect the reserves. I spent my entire career at GIC and MAS helping to build up our reserves.

Our second treasure is good public administration. I worked for 45 years in public service. I have what it takes to uphold the integrity of public service appointments.

Our third treasure is our social stability, where Singaporeans have lived in peace and harmony regardless of race, religion or political affiliation.

I do not belong to any political party, and so I’m well-placed to unite the people of Singapore to face an uncertain future.

For these three reasons, I humbly ask you, my fellow Singaporeans, to choose me as your President.

He ended his speech by urging the public to vote for him in Mandarin, Malay, and Tamil.

