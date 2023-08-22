Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Ng Kok Song & Tan Kin Lian Successfully Nominated As S’pore Presidential Candidates

3 Hopefuls Successfully Nominated As Presidential Candidates On 22 Aug

The Presidential Elections Committee (PEC) awarded Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Tan Kin Lian, and Ng Kok Song their eligibility certificates last Friday.

On Nomination Day (22 Aug), the three eligible presidential hopefuls submitted their documents and were all successfully nominated.

They headed to People’s Association (PA) headquarters at 9 King George’s Avenue with their Nomination Papers and eligibility certificates.

At around 12.40 pm, the successfully nominated candidates took the stage for their speeches.

All three candidates emerge as successful candidates on Nomination Day

Following the inspection of the nomination papers, the Returning Officer announced the nominated candidates.

This year’s returning officer is Mr Tan Meng Dui, chief executive of the Housing & Development Board.

All three hopefuls who had been issued the eligibility certificates came up successful on Nomination Day.

Before the announcement, a rival candidate, the candidate’s proposer, seconder, or assenters, can raise objections after scrutinising the papers.

The returning officer can also object to the nomination of a candidate.

According to the Elections Department (ELD), all forms and certificates must be delivered in person by the nominee and their proposer, seconder, and at least four assenters.

These individuals must have also signed the candidate’s nomination paper.

Apart from the Nomination Paper, candidates had to submit three other documents.

These are:

The Certificate of Eligibility issued by the PEC

Community Certificate issued by the Community Committee

Political Donation Certificate issued by the Registrar of Political Donations

Furthermore, the presidential hopefuls must have paid a S$40,500 deposit before noon on Nomination Day.

2023 Presidential Election will be a 3-way race

With Nomination Day out of the way, the successfully nominated presidential candidates can start actively campaigning.

They will have about nine days to campaign — including today — before cooling off day on 31 Aug.

Previously, Mr Ng Kok Song told the media that his campaign slogan is ‘United For Our Future’.

Meanwhile, Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam’s slogan is ‘Respect For All’, and Mr Tan Kin Lian’s is ‘Bring Back Trust, Give Us Hope’.

Singaporeans will then head to the polls on 1 Sep to vote for Singapore’s 9th president.

Featured image by MS News and adapted from 8world News on Facebook.