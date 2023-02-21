Top Bunk In Pasir Ris Room For Rent At S$600/Month, Includes Utilities, WiFi & 5 Cats

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Top Bunk Bed In Pasir Ris HDB Listed For Rent At S$600/Month

Tenants in Singapore are facing a crisis as property prices continue to rise.

Some may turn to platforms like Carousell for good deals, now that the app also offers property listings.

A verified landlord submitted a listing on the app for his unit at Blk 121 Pasir Ris Street 11, but the twist is that they’re only renting out the top bunk of the room.

For some, the price may come as a shock for what the renter will be getting.

Rent is S$600 for top bunk

According to the listing, the landlord appears to only be renting out a top bunk in a shared room.

The listing has only one picture of the room, although interested applicants can message the landlord for more photos.

Based on the picture provided, the room can accommodate up to three people. At the time of the listing, there was already one other male tenant.

The landlord also stipulated that the prospective tenant has to be male.

Although it does look like a tight fit, the room appeared to be well-kept and mostly free of clutter.

Rent includes utilities & WiFi

The listing goes on to include features and facilities that the renter can look forward to, including utilities and WiFi included in the rent.

This is not a bad deal considering that the room is air-conditioned. The catch though is that the tenant can only turn it on from 6pm to 6am.

While the tenant can browse the Internet in cooling comfort without worrying about extra costs, they will still need to foot the water bill.

Tenant will be staying with landlord & 5 cats

Apart from that, the potential tenant will have to be comfortable sharing the space with both humans and animals.

The landlord was forthright in the listing, revealing that apart from them, there will also be five cats in the house.

Though this might be a dealbreaker for those with allergies, it might sound like heaven for others.

There may still be keen takers

As the bunk is for a short-term lease, it’s likely suitable for those urgently looking for a place to stay.

All in all, the room looks to be in good condition despite its small size.

While it may not be everybody’s cup of tea, it wouldn’t be surprising if there are takers.

Featured image adapted from Carousell and Google Maps.