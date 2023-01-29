Toa Payoh Landlord Charges S$1.2K A Month With Bizarre Rules, Room Gets Taken Anyway

The property agent compared the restrictions to staying in prison.

29 Jan 2023

Landlord Charges S$1,200 A Month For Toa Payoh Flat

Renting apartments is a common practice in Singapore for those looking for a roof to live under.

Unfortunately, while some landlords can be easygoing, others feel compelled to set strict requirements.

This was the case recently when a property agent alleged that a landlord charges S$1,200 a month for the rental of a room in Toa Payoh.

In addition, he had imposed heavy restrictions, which the agent claimed was comparable to a prison.

Landlord allegedly charges S$1,200 for Toa Payoh apartment

A property agent, @sgniceproperty on TikTok, posted a video showcasing the unit on 10 Dec 2022.

Source: TikTok

Located at 38 Toa Payoh Lorong 5, the rental for the room was S$1,200 per month.

The landlord had apparently imposed several other restrictions for tenants to adhere to.

Source: TikTok

For instance, tenants would have to pay for aircon and utilities, and they would be unable to cook.

They could also only wash their clothes once a month and had to clean the unit for their landlord.

“Just like staying in prison, but you get to pay rent. I love to pay high rent,” the caption remarked sarcastically.

Source: TikTok

Apartment taken up by tenant

Predictably, the video has become viral on TikTok, with many expressing their shock over the high rental price.

A few users pointed out that it was far too costly, especially for a location that doesn’t seem very advantageous.

Source: TikTok

The tour of the room had also shown it to be sparse, with little furniture around and basic amenities available.

Others noted that they stayed at apartments with a much lower monthly rental cost.

Source: TikTok

Despite the high rental price and excessive restrictions, the property agent claimed that a tenant had already taken up the offer.

Source: TikTok

MS News has reached out to the property agent for more information on the matter.

This isn’t the first time a case of landlords imposing rigid restrictions has gone viral, either.

Earlier this month, a TikTok of a Malaysian claiming that landlords in Singapore often imposed strange renting rules also captured netizens’ attention.

