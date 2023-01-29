Toa Payoh Landlord Charges S$1.2K A Month With Bizarre Rules, Room Gets Taken Anyway

Landlord Charges S$1,200 A Month For Toa Payoh Flat

Renting apartments is a common practice in Singapore for those looking for a roof to live under.

Unfortunately, while some landlords can be easygoing, others feel compelled to set strict requirements.

This was the case recently when a property agent alleged that a landlord charges S$1,200 a month for the rental of a room in Toa Payoh.

In addition, he had imposed heavy restrictions, which the agent claimed was comparable to a prison.

Landlord allegedly charges S$1,200 for Toa Payoh apartment

A property agent, @sgniceproperty on TikTok, posted a video showcasing the unit on 10 Dec 2022.

Located at 38 Toa Payoh Lorong 5, the rental for the room was S$1,200 per month.

The landlord had apparently imposed several other restrictions for tenants to adhere to.

For instance, tenants would have to pay for aircon and utilities, and they would be unable to cook.

They could also only wash their clothes once a month and had to clean the unit for their landlord.

“Just like staying in prison, but you get to pay rent. I love to pay high rent,” the caption remarked sarcastically.

Apartment taken up by tenant

Predictably, the video has become viral on TikTok, with many expressing their shock over the high rental price.

A few users pointed out that it was far too costly, especially for a location that doesn’t seem very advantageous.

The tour of the room had also shown it to be sparse, with little furniture around and basic amenities available.

Others noted that they stayed at apartments with a much lower monthly rental cost.

Despite the high rental price and excessive restrictions, the property agent claimed that a tenant had already taken up the offer.

MS News has reached out to the property agent for more information on the matter.

This isn’t the first time a case of landlords imposing rigid restrictions has gone viral, either.

Earlier this month, a TikTok of a Malaysian claiming that landlords in Singapore often imposed strange renting rules also captured netizens’ attention.

