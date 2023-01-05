M’sian Shares Weird S’pore Renting Rules, Like Showering With A Bucket & No Laundry After Midnight

Malaysian Claims Singapore Landlords Impose Strict & Strange Renting Rules

Renting is a pretty common practice in Singapore, especially among foreigners. However, some landlords have apparently been known to impose their own set of strange and absurd rules on their tenants.

This is a trend that Malaysian TikToker Felix Tan, aka @lixiedixiie, recently noticed. He claimed that local landlords have rather strange requirements when it comes to choosing their tenants.

Many related to his experiences, attributing the rules to previous experiences of bad tenants.

Malaysian shares weird renting rules by landlords

Posting to TikTok on 14 Dec 2022, Tan said Singaporean landlords often impose “weird rules” on their tenants.

For instance, they would typically ban household activities such as cooking. Some would restrict doing laundry to only once a week or before midnight.

Tan then said landlords would ask potential renters for personal particulars, such as their race and occupation.

A few of them, he added, would only rent out their unit if the tenant worked a nine-to-five job.

Tan went on to share that one of his friends was also the ‘victim’ of such strict rules. They allegedly had to place a bucket in their shower to “save water” so that their landlord could use it to water his plants.

This puzzled Tan, who asked if such rules were universal.

“The prices are already so high, and you want to impose all these weird rules,” he lamented.

Rental prices currently at 6-year high

Speaking to MS News, Tan admitted that renting housing units in Singapore has been tough, especially with prices at a six-year high.

Even with the option of co-living, it has still become too costly, so much so that the prices have exceeded his budget.

As a result, Tan said he might have to move across the border for the time being –at least until the current rate of inflation eases.

Netizens empathise with tenant’s plight

Many netizens seemed to relate to Tan’s experiences, with many opening up about their own ordeals at the hands of landlords in Singapore.

One user claimed that their landlord would just enter their apartment whenever they wanted.

Another was informed that tenants could not wear strong perfume whilst inside the unit.

On the other hand, others suggested that these rules could be in place due to past encounters with bad tenants.

As a result, the landlords would prefer to err on the side of caution rather than risk a similar negative situation.

This TikToker stated that landlords may simply want to avoid inconveniencing their neighbours, hence the rules.

After all, there have been cases of unchecked tenants going so far as to violate the law.

With that said, the current situation does seem pretty dire for tenants with the combination of strict rules and spiking prices. Hopefully, it will ease sometime in the future.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.