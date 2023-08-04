S$7.3M TOTO National Day Jackpot Split Among 3 Winners, Each Brought Home Over S$2.4M

TOTO National Day Jackpot Snowballs From S$5M, Draw On 4 Aug Turns Up 3 Winners

Five days before Singapore celebrates our 58th birthday, many Singaporeans were hoping to mark the occasion with a windfall.

They formed long queues over the past few days hoping to become an instant millionaire in this year’s TOTO National Day Draw.

After the dust settled, three lucky punters emerged as the winners this time round, each winning a cool sum of more than S$2.4 million.

Anticipation had built for TOTO National Day jackpot

Over the last few days, anticipation was building for the TOTO National Day Draw, with a jackpot initially touted to be S$5 million.

As the date of the draw — Friday (4 Aug) — neared, the Group 1 prize snowballed to a tempting S$6.3 million.

This was especially as the previous draw on Monday (31 July) had no top prize winner.

TOTO National Day jackpot was S$7.3M, winners split prize 3 ways

Eventually, the Group 1 prize was a total of S$7,296,261.

The winning numbers ended up being 19, 25, 27, 28, 29 and 48, with an additional number of 34.

As three people managed to crack the winning formula, they will split the prize three ways.

Thus, each of them gets S$2,432,087 — still quite a tidy sum of winnings.

3 outlets sold winning tickets

Eventually, three outlets had the rub of the green this time round.

One is a Singapore Pools outlet at Bencoolen Street, which sold a winning ticket via 1 Quickpick System 12 Entry.

Another is a Prime Supermarket in Buangkok Square that sold a winning ticket via 1 QuickPick Ordinary Entry — meaning it cost just S$1.

The third is a FairPrice supermarket in Bukit Ho Swee, located at Block 50 Havelock Road, which sold the final winning ticket via 1 System 9 Entry.

According to Singapore Pools, the full list of outlets is:

Gamble responsibly within your means

Congratulations to the winners of the latest TOTO jackpot.

If you weren’t one of the lucky ones this time around, we wish you all the best for the next one, which will be next Monday (7 Aug).

That said, while it can be fun to try your luck every now and then, do gamble responsibly and within your means only.

Featured image adapted from MS News and Google Maps.