Continuous heavy traffic expected at S’pore-JB checkpoints till end of 2024: ICA

Heavy traffic expected at S’pore land checkpoints over year-end holidays for 2024

Those planning a trip to Johor Bahru (JB) for the Christmas and New Year holidays should prepare for a longer wait at the land checkpoints.

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a media release on 19 Dec that “continuous heavy traffic” is expected at both Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints till the end of the year.

15% more traffic at checkpoints compared with end of 2023, record number on 13 Dec 2024

ICA had previously issued a similar advisory before the year-end school holidays.

It proved prescient, considering 15% more travellers passed through the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints compared with the same period last year.

In particular, a record number of more than 553,000 travellers crossed both checkpoints on 13 Dec.

This is 10,000 more than the previous record set on 6 Sept, during the September school holidays.

Those departing by car during peak periods also had to wait up to three hours to clear immigration due to traffic tailback from Malaysia.

Motorists should check traffic situation before starting journeys

In view of the expected congestion, travellers are advised to factor in additional waiting time, ICA said.

This will be necessary especially over the weekends, it added.

Motorists are also advised to check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints before embarking on their journeys.

Updates can be found on platforms such as the Land Transport Authority (LTA)’s One Motoring Website, Expressway Motoring & Advisory System over the Bukit Timah Expressway and Ayer Rajah Expressway, ICA’s Facebook and X accounts as well as over the radio.

Travellers can alternatively consider taking cross-border bus services, whose operating hours can be found on LTA’s MyTransport.SG app or the operator’s website.

Travellers advised to observe traffic rules & cooperate with ICA officers

ICA sought motorists’ understanding to cooperate with its officers, observe traffic rules and maintain lane discipline.

They should refrain from queue cutting as it can cause severe congestion and compromise other motorists’ safety. Motorists caught queue cutting will be turned away and made to requeue, ICA said, adding:

ICA will not hesitate to take stern action against travellers who do not comply with officers’ instructions and commit offences at the checkpoints.

Car drivers, motorcycle riders and bus travellers are encouraged to use QR codes, instead of passports for faster and more convenient immigration clearance.

QR codes for motorists were implemented at Singapore’s land checkpoints in March, while they were progressively implemented for bus travellers from November.

All travellers should also ensure that their passports have a remaining validity of at least six months.

Additionally, motorists must settle their outstanding fines with the respective government agencies, or they might be denied entry into Singapore.

