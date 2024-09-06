Bus collision in Tuas results in one driver’s death, another arrested for careless driving

Bus driver arrested for careless driving after fatal accident in Tuas

A fatal collision in Singapore early Friday morning (6 Sept) has resulted in the death of a 64-year-old bus driver.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the accident occurred around 7.35am on the stretch of road between Tuas South Avenue 4 towards Tuas South Avenue 1.

It involved a white minibus and a larger yellow bus belonging to SFX Transport Pte Ltd.

Photographs reveal that the yellow bus sustained major damage to its left front side, with the windshield completely shattered.

The white minibus, on the other hand, suffered substantial damage to its right rear side.

Additionally, its left front side was caved in, suggesting it collided with a tree after the initial crash.

Video shows moment of crash

A video posted on the Singapore roads accident.com Facebook page captures the moment of the deadly collision.

The yellow bus ploughed straight into the white minibus, which was stationary on the roadside.

The impact was so severe that the minibus was thrust several metres forward, coming to a halt only after hitting a tree.

By the time reporters from Shin Min Daily News arrived at the site of the accident, the police had already cordoned off a large area for investigation.

A blue tent was set up beside the white minibus, likely to cover the deceased.

In a statement to MS News, the SCDF confirmed that it was alerted to a road traffic accident along Tuas South Avenue 4 at about 7.35am on Friday.

One person was assessed for minor injuries but declined hospitalisation, while an SCDF paramedic pronounced another individual dead at the scene.

Driver of yellow bus arrested for careless driving

The police stated that a 67-year-old male bus driver was arrested for careless driving resulting in another’s death.

Shin Min Daily News reached out to SFX Transport Pte Ltd for a comment, but staff declined, claiming they were not aware of the details.

The case remains under investigation.

