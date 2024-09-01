62-year-old motorcyclist sent to hospital unconscious after accident with car in Jurong

Motorcyclist seen lying face down on road after accident with car in Jurong

Warning: Some readers may find the photos and descriptions in this article graphic and triggering. Discretion is advised.

A 62-year-old motorcyclist appeared badly hurt and was sent to hospital after being involved in an accident with a car in Jurong.

Photos of the accident’s aftermath were posted on the Singapore roads accident.com Facebook page on Sunday (1 Sept).

They showed the man lying face down on the road next to a fallen motorcycle.

SCDF & other motorcyclists seen helping

Surrounding the man were two other people and motorcycles, possibly other motorcyclists who had stopped to help.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) ambulance had also stopped, with a paramedic seen approaching to render assistance.

Some items were seen scattered on the road, with a grey car farther beyond.

The Land Transport Authority’s (LTA’s) traffic news account on X posted about an accident on Jurong Town Hall Road at 4.53pm on 1 Sept.

Motorcyclist sent to hospital after Jurong accident with car

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 4.50pm on 1 Sept.

It involved a car and a motorcycle at the junction of Jurong East Avenue 1 and Jurong Town Hall Road.

A 62-year-old male motorcyclist was conveyed unconscious to the hospital, SPF added.

SCDF, which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that the man was sent to the National University Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: 20-year-old motorcyclist sent to hospital after accident with Mercedes at Woodlands Checkpoint viaduct

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore roads accident.com新加坡公路意外网页 on Facebook.