20-year-old motorcyclist sent to hospital after accident with Mercedes at Woodlands Checkpoint viaduct

Images show the rider being attended to by a fellow rider as well as a paramedic.

By - 18 Aug 2024, 11:16 am

Woodlands Checkpoint accident involves motorcyclist & Mercedes on 17 Aug

A Mercedes and a motorcycle had an accident on the Woodlands Checkpoint viaduct on Saturday (17 Aug).

A 20-year-old man was sent conscious to the hospital.

Rider attended to after collision between Mercedes & motorcycle at Woodlands Checkpoint viaduct

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that they received a report of a car accident on the Woodlands Checkpoint viaduct at around 3.10pm on Saturday.

Images on the Singapore roads accident.com Facebook page showed that the vehicles involved in the accident were a Mercedes and a motorcycle.

One of the images shows the rider bleeding from the mouth and being attended to by a fellow rider.

Source: Singapore roads accident.com新加坡公路意外网页 on Facebook

Another image shows a paramedic attending to the same rider.

Source: Singapore roads accident.com新加坡公路意外网页 on Facebook

The Mercedes had sustained some damage on its left side, according to another image.

Source: Singapore roads accident.com新加坡公路意外网页 on Facebook

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said a 20-year-old motorcyclist was sent to Tan Tock Seng Hospital in a conscious state.

Police investigations are ongoing, 8world News reported.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Reuters.

