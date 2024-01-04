Large Cars Diverted To Bus Lanes At Tuas Checkpoint To Enhance Efficiency & Clearance Experience

Large Cars & MPVs Diverted To Bus Lanes At Tuas Checkpoint

In a bid to improve traffic efficiency and the travel experience at Tuas Checkpoint, large cars may now be directed to the bus lanes instead of the car lanes.

This came into effect on Tuesday (2 Jan).

Explaining the move, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said that it had observed that such large cars, which may carry 12 or more passengers, hold up traffic for other vehicles as they take a longer time to clear customs.

At present, the diversion is only in effect at Tuas Checkpoint.

On Wednesday (3 Jan), the ICA announced on its Facebook page that the diversion has been in effect since the previous day.

Under this new rule, the ICA may direct large multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) to the bus zone instead of the car lanes for arrival and departure immigration clearance at Tuas Checkpoint.

Affected vehicles include but are not limited to:

Hyundai Starex

Hyundai Staria

Toyota Vellfire

Toyota Alphard

Maxus

“This is part of the ICA’s ongoing efforts to enhance clearance efficiency at the car lanes and the overall immigration clearance experience for car travellers,” it said.

MPVs may hold up traffic at land checkpoints

The ICA noted that such MPVs operate more like mini-vans or buses at the land checkpoints.

Although most of them have a capacity of up to 12 passengers, many times, they carry up to 16 people instead.

The higher number of passengers in each vehicle results in a longer time for them to clear customs, said the ICA.

The authority had also received public feedback about the resulting delays as well as requests to segregate such vehicles.

“Diverting such large MPVs to the bus lanes will speed up immigration clearance for both large MPVs and other cars, thus enhancing the overall experience for all travellers.”

From now on, passengers in these large vehicles will have to alight with their luggage and clear immigration through the bus hall.

On the other hand, drivers of the vehicles will clear immigration through the bus lane.

ICA officers will also be onsite to assist elderly passengers, pregnant women, young children or those with mobility issues, similar to bus passengers.

Not feasible to be implemented at Woodlands Checkpoint

Currently, the ICA is only implementing the diversion at Tuas Checkpoint.

Even though it considered doing the same at Woodlands Checkpoint as well, it explained that this was “operationally not feasible”.

This is due to the differences in operating terrain, shared the ICA.

“Nonetheless, ICA will continue to study our current processes and explore ways to improve travellers’ experience. We seek travellers’ understanding, patience and cooperation with ICA officers at the checkpoints.”

