Fire Breaks Out At Tuas Factory Storing Chemicals, Disrupts Train Services For 2 Hours

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Tuas Factory Catches Fire, SCDF Deploys 100 Personnel To Extinguish Flames

At about 2.05am this morning (5 July), a fire about the size of a football field broke out in Tuas.

The building that caught fire was occupied by Megachem, a wholesaler and supplier of specialty chemicals.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) dispatched 30 emergency vehicles and about 100 personnel to extinguish the flames.

After extensive efforts, firefighters finally managed to get the fire under control at 6.15am.

Industrial fire breaks out at Tuas factory storing chemicals

In a Facebook post, the SCDF shared that they were alerted to an industrial fire at 11 Tuas Link 1 at about 2.05am.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the building that caught fire is occupied by Megachem.

SCDF noted that chemicals were stored on the premises but did not elaborate on what might have caused the blaze.

30 emergency vehicles and 100 personnel were deployed to the location for firefighting efforts.

They used five water and foam jets, as well as two Unmanned Firefighting Machines during the operation.

Through their efforts, firefighters finally managed to get the fire under control at about 6.15am.

The flames had engulfed an area the size of a football field, but thankfully, firefighters managed to extinguish it afterwards.

Firefighters then commenced damping down operations, where they applied water on wet burnt surfaces immediately after extinguishing the fire.

This is necessary to reduce the risk of any potential rekindling of fire.

The Straits Times (ST) reported that the fire caused a disruption of train services on the East-West MRT line between Tuas Link and Tuas West Road.

This went on for almost two hours and train services eventually resumed at 7.21am, according to an update on SMRT’s Facebook page.

One firefighter experiences giddiness, conveyed to hospital

The SCDF noted that one firefighter experienced giddiness during the firefighting operation.

They conveyed him to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital for treatment.

Fortunately, he was conscious and stable at the time and has since been discharged.

The SCDF additionally stated that they would give the firefighter time to rest and that they will continue to monitor his condition.

Kudos to the brave firefighters of the SCDF for another job well done.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Civil Defence Force on Facebook.