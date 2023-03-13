Fire Engulfs Warehouse In Tuas South On 13 Mar, 2 Workers Sustain Minor Injuries

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Fire Engulfs Warehouse In Tuas South On 13 Mar, Brought Under Control After 2 Hours

Industrial fires tend to involve chemicals and heavy equipment, so they can be larger and deadlier than residential ones.

Unfortunately, Tuas was the location of another industrial fire on Monday (13 Mar), when a massive fire engulfed a warehouse in Tuas South.

This time, two workers were the only ones who suffered injuries, and their wounds were minor.

SCDF alerts public to Tuas South fire

In a Facebook post on Monday (13 Mar) at 6.54pm, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) alerted the public to a fire at 28 Tuas South Avenue 8.

They said their officers were in the process of fighting the fire with two water jets and a ground monitor.

It’s expected to be an “extended firefighting operation”, they added, highlighting the massive scale of the blaze.

From the address they gave, the location is Sika Singapore’s head office and factory.

Members of the public alerted to avoid area

In their next update at 7.19pm, the SCDF said they’d alerted members of the public to avoid the area.

This was sent out via the SMS Public Alert System and SGSecure app.

At 8.11pm, the SCDF revealed that they were alerted to the fire at 6.15pm, and it was raging inside a warehouse connected to an industrial building.

They had also boosted their arsenal to six water jets and an unmanned firefighting machine.

Tuas South fire about 1.5 football fields in size

In another update at 9.08pm, the SCDF said the fire was the size of about 1.5 football fields and had spread to both the industrial building and warehouse.

It involved solvents and flammable construction materials, explaining why it had become so big.

Thus, they’ve increased the number of water jets being used to eight, along with an unmanned firefighting machine.

2 workers suffered injuries

Unfortunately, two workers have also suffered injuries due to the fire.

However, their injuries are minor, with one getting blisters on his hands and the other sustaining blisters on his forehead.

Both refused to be sent to hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

About 40 people who were in the buildings have been accounted for, the SCDF told Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Fire brought under control after about 2 hours

In their final update at 12.34am on Tuesday (14 Mar) morning, the SCDF said the fire was brought under control at about 8.15pm — about two hours after it was reported.

They deployed a total of 26 emergency vehicles and 80 personnel, they added.

Though the fire is under control, the operation is still ongoing as they have to damp down (i.e. apply water to prevent rekindling) the premises after the fire is extinguished.

The firefighters also have to recuperate if they show signs of heat injury, through a treatment-cum-rehabilitation facility with a Cold Water Immersion System.

MS News extends our gratitude to the dauntless firefighters and wishes the injured parties a speedy recovery.

8th Tuas fire in recent years

The Tuas South fire on 13 Mar was at least the eighth blaze at the industrial estate in recent years.

It follows Tuas fires in February 2017, December 2019, March 2020, February 2021, January 2022, April 2022 and June 2022.

Hopefully, there will be fewer such incidents in future.

