Fire Ravages Tuas Warehouse, Residents Nearby Awaken To Black Smoke In The Sky

SCDF Attends To Fire At Tuas Warehouse Along Gul Drive On 18 Jun

It was just several Saturdays ago when a large fire broke out at an industrial building in Tuas.

Fast forward 9 weeks and residents in the West once again witnessed thick black smoke in the sky on Saturday (18 Jun) morning.

The source of the smoke was apparently a fire that was ravaging a warehouse in Tuas.

Thankfully, there are no reported injuries at the time of writing.

Tuas warehouse fire sends thick black smoke into sky

Footage circulating on Facebook showed a huge warehouse completely engulfed in flames.

The building also appeared charred, presumably due to the ferocious blaze.

From it came thick black smoke that billowed into the skies, making it visible from the nearby estate of Boon Lay.

SCDF and police officers were seen at the scene, attending to the blaze and keeping passers-by away from the area.

Another video by Shin Min Daily News showed firefighters extinguishing the fire with water jets at about 10am.

No injuries thus far

In an update on Facebook, SCDF said that they were alerted to the fire at about 8.25am on Saturday (18 Jun).

The fire apparently occurred at 23 Gul Drive and was “raging” within an 800 sq meter warehouse.

Thankfully, the SCDF was able to bring the fire, which reportedly involved waste materials, under control after two hours.

They also shared that there are no reported injuries at the time of their latest update. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Hope string of fires in Tuas are purely coincidental

It can be pretty distressing waking up to such a thick smoke trail, especially on a Saturday when most people are unwinding from work.

We hope the recent spate of fire incidents in Tuas is purely coincidental and that there’s no larger safety concern.

Kudos to the SCDF for their prompt response and for always working hard to keep everyone safe.

Featured image adapted from 新加坡眼 Singapore Eye on Facebook and @tatsit on HardwareZone