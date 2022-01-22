Tuas Industrial Fire On 21 Jan Leaves 1 Person Injured

Since industrial fires tend to involve chemicals and heavy equipment, they can oftentimes be larger and deadlier than residential ones. On Friday (21 Jan), a fire that broke out at an industrial area along Gul Lane near Tuas grew to the size of a football field.

Thankfully, SCDF officers were able to extinguish the blaze swiftly. 1 person was conveyed to the hospital for burn injuries.

Tuas industrial fire results in thick trail of smoke

A video by Shin Min Daily News on Friday (21 Jan) showed a thick trail of smoke billowing from an industrial compound along Gul Lane.

Though only a dark cloud seemed largely visible, viewers were also able to see glimpses of a fire at the ‘foot’ of the smoke trail.

The fire reportedly took place at a factory at 5 Gul Lane, which deals with the sale and procurement of diesel-related items.

According to BCA, TT Energy, a company that handles petroleum products, occupies the premises there.

A worker who works opposite the burning premises told Shin Min Daily that he saw 3 employees attempting to put out the fire using extinguishers.

However, the fire proved too mighty and the workers were unsuccessful in doing so.

SCDF officers extinguish fire after 40 mins

In a subsequent Facebook post, SCDF shared that they were alerted to the fire at about 2.50pm on Friday (21 Jan).

Prior to SCDF officers’ arrival, 40 workers had reportedly evacuated themselves from the burning premises.

The fire, which grew to the size of a football field, reportedly involved drums of flammable liquid and industrial chemicals.

As if the scale of the fire wasn’t challenging enough, it was also threatening to spread to nearby compounds via the drains.

Upon discovering this, SCDF spared no time in surrounding and containing the fire.

In total, they deployed 20 emergency vehicles and 70 firefighters to the scene.

Since the fire involved flammable liquids, SCDF officers used foam to quell the flames. In the process, the building seemingly took on a post-blizzard look.

In the end, they successfully extinguished the fire at about 3.30pm.

1 person was conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital for burn injuries to his forearm.

Kudos to the SCDF for the swift response

Considering how large the fire involving flammable liquids was, we’re glad that there were no extensive injuries.

Nonetheless, MS News wishes the individual with burn injuries a swift and smooth recovery.

Kudos to the SCDF for their prompt response, which prevented the fire from spreading to nearby premises.

