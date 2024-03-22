Pizza Hut Taiwan creates turtle-shaped dish, customers say it looks like it’s been run over

Pizza Hut Taiwan creates dish shaped like a turtle

Yesterday (21 March), Pizza Hut Taiwan unveiled the latest quirky addition to its menu — a pizza moulded in the shape of a turtle.

The dish appears to be inspired by the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

While some customers were eager to try out the one-of-a-kind creation, others couldn’t help but notice that it looks like it’s been run over.

Dish resembles Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Before the official announcement by Pizza Hut Taiwan, a brochure featuring the turtle-shaped pizza made its rounds on Taiwan’s PTT Bulletin Board System.

The pizza features ingredients such as red bean, mochi, and coriander.

When contacted by Taiwan news site NOWNews, a Pizza Hut Taiwan spokesperson said that the pizza elevates the ‘cao zai guo’ flavour. ‘Cao zai guo’ is a Taiwanese dumpling traditionally filled with sweet red bean paste.

A Mandarin caption which translates to ‘Cowabunga’ — a catchphrase commonly used in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series — was written on the advertisement.

There were also images of weapons featured in the show, such as the ‘sai’ used by Raphael.

Some customers keen to try out the turtle pizza

The leaked brochure has also gone viral on the 靠北必勝客 Facebook page, which appears to be an outlet for netizens to air their frustrations about Pizza Hut Taiwan.

At the time of writing, the post has over 75 shares and 146 comments that showed the mixed reactions of the customers.

One netizen expressed that they were quite keen to taste the dish.

Similarly, another customer asked if the pizza was tasty, and said they would try it if so.

Others said that it looks like roadkill

On the other hand, others were strongly opposed to the creation.

Several commented that the turtle-shaped pizza looked like it had been run over and killed.

A netizen on PTT also uploaded an image of the pizza that they had received.

Unlike the advertised image, the actual dish appears considerably flatter.

According to Pizza Hut Taiwan’s Facebook page, the pizza will be available in stores starting 24 March.

