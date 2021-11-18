Uchify Has New Leather Sofas & Recliners From $1,099

Remember a pre-Covid time when we enjoyed watching movies in cushy cinema seats?

Alas, that might become a thing of the past with concerns of health and safety turning many away from the big screen—and into the arms of your sofa and Netflix.

But for homeowners, it’s possible to bring that comfy cinema experience home. Uchify, a new local home and living brand, has launched a series of premium leather recliners that will give you a Gold-Class like seating experience.

Image courtesy of Uchify

Here’s what we are eyeing from their new range.

Dual recliner sofa for a movie-seat experience

Let’s admit it: Since the pandemic started, most of us can be found routinely perched on the sofa, eyes glued to the latest Netflix or Disney+ shows.

Uchify lets you upgrade that experience with its range of dual recliner sofas.

Take, for instance, their Seaside recliner which lets you devour even 3-hour movies like Avengers: Endgame or seasons of F.R.I.E.N.D.S in comfort.

Seaside Recliner Sofa in Ecru – $2,299 (U.P. $5,029)

Image courtesy of Uchify

This bestseller seats 2.5 pax – just perfect for you and bae – and replicates the comfort of Gold-Class cinema seats. Think a wide and high armrest, back cushion for lumbar support and an adjustable headrest to lean back with the cares of the world melting away.

The sofa cushions are independent of each other, meaning you and your other half can adjust the recline angle to your own preference – no complaining that “it’s too far back!” here.

Press the button on each side of the sofa to adjust the angle. There’re also built-in USB ports

Image courtesy of Uchify



The recliner sofa also comes in 2 versatile colours. Ecru, a neutral tone that matches any interior design style (especially Scandinavian), as well as the cheery Honey Yellow.

Seaside Recliner Sofa in Honey Yellow – $2,299 (U.P. $5,029)

Image courtesy of Uchify



P.S. We heard the latter is popular among content creators as it makes a bold statement in the living room.

Fully adjustable recliner to relax in after a long day’s work

If you’ve your sofas sorted, and are looking for a more compact piece for your rooms, the Charleston recliner might be up your alley.

This soloist simply begs you to sink into it after a long day of work, with its plush leather material hugging you for ultimate comfort.

Charleston Recliner in Beige – $1,089 (U.P. $2,469)

Image courtesy of Uchify

We can almost imagine taking in a good book while sipping a hot cup of tea. It feels just like a massage chair, almost, without the exorbitant price tag.

The Charleston reclines all the way back, allowing it to be a sanctuary for self-care when anything from work woes to relationship drama is getting you down.

Charleston Recliner in Aqua White – $1,089 (U.P. $2,469)

Image courtesy of Uchify



Plus, it comes in Beige and Aqua White, two easy-to-match colours that will fit in even with the most eclectic of rooms.

Get high-quality leather sofas & recliners from Uchify

When it comes to choosing a sofa or recliner, prioritise durability as you’ll be sitting on them for years.

And both the Seaside and Charleston are made of premium grade, real leather, which scores high in that department.

Translation for us textile noobs: real leather lasts way longer compared to faux leather or fabric sofas. Leather is also easy to clean and hypoallergenic, making it a lifesaver for those of us who hate to wash sofa covers or who have allergies.

To note, top-grade leather sofas often cost a bomb (just Google it), but Uchify’s range is more affordable as it comes straight from the supplier—aka no middlemen costs.

The recliners also boast solid hardwood frames, which can even withstand kids bouncing on them.

Currently, every sofa or recliner purchase now comes with a free leather care kit – worth $49.90 – if you order online.

You can browse Uchify products online, or check them out IRL at HomesToLife stores island-wide.

Give yourself a 5-star movie-seat experience at home

Going by how the past year has seen us spending ever more time at home, investing in quality furniture is key.

And with the cinemas no longer being a safe entertainment space like it was in the past, you might want to bring the experience home with these sofas and recliners.

Homeowners, we hope your movie nights will now feel like 5 stars with this Gold Class upgrade.

Disclosure: MS News and Uchify are companies under TSL Media Group.

This post is brought to you in collaboration with Uchify.

All images courtesy of Uchify.