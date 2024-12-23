Underage teen in S’pore gives birth to dead baby & buries him in house yard, police digs up bones during investigation

Underage mother buries dead baby in house yard

An underage teen in Singapore gave birth to a dead baby and buried the body in her house yard.

The incident, which occurred in June 2021, only came to light when the teen made a police report 10 months later.

By the time authorities exhumed the remains, the baby’s body had been reduced to bones.

A coroner officially opened an inquiry into the case on Monday (23 Dec).

Attempted to abort the baby

Both the mother and father of the stillborn baby were underage when they discovered the pregnancy.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the two teenagers, who attended the same secondary school, began dating in 2020. At the time, the boy was 14 years old, and the girl was 15.

They learned about the pregnancy in January 2021 and agreed to keep it a secret. In their desperation, they attempted various methods to terminate the pregnancy themselves.

These included inserting a clothes hanger into the girl’s body to extract the foetus, taking abortion pills, and having the boy punch or knee her stomach.

Underage girl delivers baby & buries it in yard

In June 2021, the underage girl gave birth to the baby at home, with the teenage father witnessing the delivery through a video call.

Both teenagers claimed the baby showed no signs of life, such as movement or crying, after birth.

The girl initially wrapped the baby in newspapers and hid it in her closet.

However, the boy warned her about the risks of leaving it there. She then buried the baby in the yard of her house.

It wasn’t until April 2022, 10 months after the incident, that the girl made a police report while accompanied by her grandfather.

When the authorities recovered the remains, they had significantly decomposed, leaving only skeletal fragments.

Coroner’s investigations underway

A coroner officially opened an inquiry into the case on Monday (23 Dec), with findings expected to be released at a later date.

The baby’s biological father has already been sentenced to 21 months of supervised probation for engaging in sexual activity with a minor and persuading his girlfriend to bury the stillborn child.

Meanwhile, the girl received a conditional warning for her involvement in the case.

