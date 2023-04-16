Unknown Debris Falls On 3 Vehicles At Jervois Road, Comments Wonder If It’s From UFO

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Unknown Debris Crashes Onto Vehicles At Jervois Road

The age-old question of whether aliens and UFOs exist rages on. Every now and then, certain sightings leave us no choice but to wonder.

Recently, a mysterious piece of debris fell on 3 vehicles on Jervois Road, bringing them to a temporary standstill.

While no one sustained any injuries, speculation abounded as to what the object actually was.

Unknown debris falls on 3 vehicles at Jervois Road

A netizen posted footage of the sight to ROADS.sg on Facebook, sharing that an unidentified object had fallen from above, hitting three vehicles on Jervois Road.

The 7-second clip starts by showing a mysterious, rectangular piece of debris resting on top of a red car.

Two people, presumably drivers of the vehicle, are seen conversing with each other in the wake of the crash.

They then gesture upwards, pointing to where the debris had fallen from.

Netizens speculate on identity of object

The video has since gone viral on Facebook, with many speculating as to what the object could possibly be.

Quite a few were of the opinion that it could have been part of an UFO.

With its strange angular shape, it’s perhaps easy to see why multiple users arrived at that particular conclusion.

Others suggested that an aeroplane flying through the airspace above may have accidentally dropped it onto the vehicles below.

Eventually, one of the individuals involved in the accident themselves came forward to clear the air.

They explained that the debris was from a shelter in a penthouse, and they would have to claim the damage from their insurer.

Management for the building would then liaise with their insurer to pay compensation.

While UFO sightings in Singapore have apparently occurred before, thankfully there seems to be a logical explanation this time around.

Such a large object hitting the vehicles could have also resulted in quite a few injuries, had the affected parties’ luck been worse.

Hopefully, they will be able to get compensation.

Featured image adapted from Roads SG on Facebook.