Strange Lights Hovering Over South China Sea Raise Speculations About UFO Sighting

Speculations About A UFO Rise After Video Of Hovering Lights Goes Viral

Earthlings have an endless fascination with extraterrestrial beings. It seems like every time a strange phenomenon happens, people are quick to label it as alien activity.

Recently, a short clip of strange lights floating over the South China Sea went viral, sparking the question: Do aliens exist?

A pilot claims he saw a fleet of #UFOs over the Pacific Ocean. The video was shot at around 39,000 feet. 🛸👽 The suspected #alien aircraft took the form of ‘weird’ rotating lights moving across the sky. 😳 What are your thoughts on the footage? 👀🤔 pic.twitter.com/N0I2WS2kYq — Watched (@_watched) December 7, 2021

Coincidentally, the Pentagon held the first public hearing to discuss unidentified flying objects (UFOs) in over 50 years.

Officials testified that there have been about 400 reports of “unidentified aerial phenomena” and called them “a potential national security threat”.

Strange lights appear over South China Sea, spark UFO discussions

On 8 Dec 2021, Twitter account @_watched, which curates paranormal content, shared footage of strange lights hovering in the sky.

According to American Military News, the pilot who recorded the footage was flying over the South China Sea near Hong Kong at the time.

The clip shows the lights moving in a strict formation, floating slowly over the clouds. More lights seem to appear and disappear as the video plays.

The clip gained significant attention from Twitter users, who shared their theories.

Some pointed out that it could just be reflections from the cockpit, while others said it could be a flock of birds.

There were also those who stated that it could be a sign of military activity, specifically military flares.

Pentagon reports increased UFO sightings

Whether it was drones or a hapless Martian losing his way, such sightings are allegedly becoming more frequent.

The Pentagon recently held a hearing for the first time in 50 years to discuss these “unidentified aerial phenomena” (UAP).

Officials said they have received about 400 reports of these strange sightings from pilots and service members, CBS News reports.

In comparison, there were only 144 such reports from 2004 to 2021.

What’s curious is that the sightings were “frequent and continuing”, often happening in military locations or designated airspaces.

The hearing came after a 2021 report stated that “UAP clearly pose a safety of flight issue and may pose a challenge to US national security”.

During the hearing, US representative André Carson reportedly emphasised the need to investigate the UAP and mitigate any possible threats.

The mystery of the strange lights rages on

Just like numerous other alleged UFO sightings, these lights hovering over the South China Sea are indeed baffling.

Could they mean that we should be gearing up for an encounter with the supernatural? Or have we been watching too much of “The X-Files”?

Whatever it is, it looks like the mystery of the floating lights will remain unsolved.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @_watched on Twitter.