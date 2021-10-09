Unvaccinated Individuals Not Allowed To Dine-In At Kopitiams And Hawker Centres From 13 Oct

Earlier this year, the authorities introduced differentiated measures based on individuals’ vaccination status. However, unvaccinated individuals are still allowed to dine in at hawker centres and coffee shops.

This will no longer be the case from next Wednesday (13 Oct) as the authorities seek to protect unvaccinated individuals as well as to ease the stress on our healthcare system.

Additionally, unvaccinated folks will no longer be able to visit shopping malls and attractions.

Unvaccinated folks not allowed to visit shopping malls from 13 Oct

Speaking during a multi-ministry task force (MTF) press conference, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said MOH has identified settings frequently visited by a sizeable proportion of Covid-19 patients, including those unvaccinated and who fall seriously ill.

These places include F&B outlets – such as hawker centres – retail establishments, and shopping centres.

To protect those who are unvaccinated, only vaccinated individuals will be able to do the following from 13 Oct:

Dine in at coffee shops and hawker centres

Visit attractions

Visit shopping malls

Unvaccinated folks are still allowed to dabao from coffee shops and hawker centres.

There will be no change to group sizes — vaccinated people can only dine in groups of up to 2 persons.

Featured image by MS News.