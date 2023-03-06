S’pore Man Deposits S$6,000 Cash To UOB Account, Money Not Reflected In Account After Days

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Man Deposits S$6,000 Worth Of Cash At Bukit Batok UOB CDM, But Money Goes Missing

Once in a while, we will all have some cash lying around that we bring to Cash Deposit Machines (CDM) to deposit into our accounts.

Usually, the deposited sum will be reflected in our bank accounts almost instantly.

However, a Facebook user recently experienced the opposite after depositing a sizeable sum of cash into his account.

On Saturday (4 Mar), a Facebook user who only wishes to be known as DS took to the Complaint Singapore page to share his experience with a UOB CDM.

He had deposited S$6,000 worth of cash into a UOB CDM, but the sum was not reflected in his account, even after a few days had passed.

Customer service told man to wait up to 7 working days

In his post, DS said the S$6,000 transaction was made at a UOB CDM located in Bukit Batok Central on Thursday (2 Mar) at 10.37pm. As with all of us, he expected the amount to be reflected in his account shortly after the deposit.

On the contrary, at around 6pm the next day, he realised that the sum had yet to be credited to his account.

When he called customer service, he waited for about 20 minutes before being connected to a customer service officer. Allegedly, they were “extremely rude” when they told DS to wait about seven working days for a call from the relevant department to address his issue.

DS then requested to speak to the customer service officer’s manager, who also insisted that he wait for the department’s response.

He expressed his frustration and anxiety towards this matter. He wrote, “Just imagine $6k, is lost from your account, are you extremely anxious? Still got to wait???”

UOB transaction receipt does not show credited account number or balance

A photograph of the receipt is attached to the post. Interestingly, it shows the amount that was deposited, but not the account that was credited or the account balance.

Such information would usually be printed on the receipt when a deposit is made through most CDMs.

MS News has reached out to UOB for their comment.

