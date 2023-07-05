Men Can Apply For UOB Lady’s Card, Earn 6 Miles Per Dollar Regardless Of Gender

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

UOB Lady’s Card Accepts Applicants From Men Since 1 July

For those who are unacquainted with the UOB Lady’s Card, the card offers its users the chance to earn six miles per dollar spent.

However, only women were allowed to own the card, hence the name — at least until recently.

Apparently, UOB has removed this “female-only” criterion from its website since the start of the month on 1 July.

Men 21 years old and above can apply for UOB Lady’s Card

Based on UOB Singapore’s website, applicants will only be judged based on their age, income, and Fixed Deposit collateral.

Additionally, The Mile Lion reported that UOB removed the “female-only” requirement from their website on 1 July.

As such, it’s safe to say that men can now apply for this now gender-neutral credit card.

Furthermore, UOB has lifted the “female-only” criterion from two of its UOB Lady’s card products.

This includes the classic UOB Lady’s Card and the UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card.

Gender-neutral card allows all customers to enjoy 6 miles per dollar

Despite the change in the eligibility criteria, the perks that come with the credit cards remain the same.

For the classic UOB Lady’s Card, customers can look forward to earning six miles for every dollar spent on one rewards category.

Based on UOB Singapore’s website, there are seven categories to choose from like transport to dining, to name a few.

Additionally, there is a monthly spending cap of S$1,000.

Meanwhile, the UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card allows customers to choose from two reward categories.

This card has a bonus rate spend cap of S$3,000 per month.

UOB removes women-only criteria for the Lady’s Card

With those perks, there’s little to hold anyone back from applying for this card — especially those looking to save on travel.

The only minor downside though? The card’s design might not be to every man’s taste.

Will you be signing up for the UOB lady’s card? Let us know in the comments.

Featured image adapted from UOB Group and Sethisfy.