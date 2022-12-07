Man Takes Upskirt Videos Of Women & Guy Wearing Dress In S’pore, Jailed 8 Months

Man Takes Upskirt Videos Of Women & Guy Wearing Dress Around Marina Bay

Voyeuristic acts are sadly not uncommon in Singapore as peeping tom cases have hit the headlines with more frequency over the years.

The latest to grab the limelight is a 43-year-old man who took nearly 400 upskirt videos in around 18 months.

His video-taking spree finally ended in Sep 2019 after an eyewitness caught him in the act.

The police subsequently arrested him and seized his mobile phones and laptop containing the incriminating videos.

Filmed close to 400 upskirt videos, 2 women were frequent victims

According to The Straits Times (ST), 43-year-old Leonard Tan Song Hui started filming upskirt videos in early 2018.

He initially targeted women at MRT stations and trains around his workplace in Marina Bay.

Among his many victims were two women, aged 38 and 39, whom he frequently targeted between Feb 2018 and Sep 2019.

In total, he filmed at least 209 upskirt videos of the same 39-year-old woman and at least 66 clips of the second 38-year-old woman.

Authorities also found more than 100 video clips that involve unidentified victims.

Arrested after getting caught filming upskirt videos of guy in a dress

On the day he was apprehended for his antics, Mr Tan was reportedly en route to meet his wife for dinner at Marina Bay Sands.

While on the escalator, he spotted his next victim, who was in a dress, standing in front of him.

ST reports that Mr Tan held his phone with the camera lens facing upwards and presumably held it at an angle to capture two upskirt videos of the victim.

An eyewitness, who caught Mr Tan in the act, alerted the police, who later arrested him at the scene.

Thereafter, the officers seized two mobile phones and a laptop from Mr Tan, on which they discovered numerous incriminating videos.

His last victim also turned out to be a 33-year-old man in a dress, though it’s unclear if he was aware of this at the time.

After pleading guilty to two counts of insulting a woman’s modesty and one count of harassment, Mr Tan received an eight-month jail sentence.

Featured image adapted from Heise Online.