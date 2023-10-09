Man Jailed For Taking Upskirt Videos Admitted To Singapore Bar, Judge Says He’s Reformed

Man Took Upskirt Videos In May 2017 & Was Jailed, He Applied For Singapore Bar In 2023

Lawyers are supposed to be professionals with the highest standards of integrity and trustworthiness.

Thus, those aspiring to the Singapore Bar must be assessed to see if they’re of good character.

To that end, a man who was jailed for taking upskirt videos has been found worthy of admission to the Bar.

The judge said he has reformed his character since his offence.

Man recorded upskirt videos of woman on public transport

In a judgement laid out on Monday (9 Oct), it was noted that Mr Chester Lee Jun Ming recorded two upskirt videos of a woman on public transport in May 2017.

In January 2018, he pleaded guilty and was convicted of one charge of insulting the modesty of a woman.

Another charge of the same offence was taken into consideration for the purpose of sentencing.

He was eventually sentenced to one month in prison.

Man applies for Singapore Bar after conviction for upskirt videos

In 2023, Mr Lee applied for admission as an advocate and solicitor of the Supreme Court.

His application was heard by Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon on 22 Sep.

Given Mr Lee’s past, the judge had to find out whether he had a “deficit of character” at the time of his application.

Chief Justice Menon noted that Mr Lee’s offence entailed “a severe violation of the dignity and bodily integrity of the victim” that often causes deep-seated trauma, saying,

Someone capable of committing such an offence will almost invariably be found to be unfit for admission as an advocate and solicitor in terms of his character.

Applicant not the same person now: Judge

However, Chief Justice Menon found that Mr Lee is not the same person he is now, compared with when he committed the upskirt offences.

A number of factors made him arrive at this conclusion: One was that he complied with MRT staff’s instructions when he was caught, and admitted his wrongs to the police.

He also expressed remorse for his actions, pleading guilty to the offences.

In the six years since he committed the offence — a significant period of time, the judge said — he maintained a clean record and also took steps to improve himself.

He did this by maintaining a full-time job after his release, graduating from law school, passing the bar examinations and completing a practice training contract.

Additionally, Mr Lee managed to get character references from two people who knew of his offence. One of them, his immediate supervisor, was of the opinion that he’d learnt from his mistakes and reformed his character.

When he applied for the Bar, he made full disclosure of his offence and didn’t try to downplay his culpability in any way, admitting that what he had done was “wrong, despicable, and disrespectful to women”.

Thus, Chief Justice Menon allowed his applications, explaining,

I was satisfied that Mr Lee had reformed his character since his offence and was a fit and proper person for admission to the Bar.

2 other applicants who committed plagiarism also admitted to Bar

Besides Mr Lee, the Chief Justice heard two other applications to the Bar.

One of them was Mr Chong Weng Teng, who committed “self-plagiarism”. That means he submitted a research paper that reused parts of another research paper he had previously submitted for another module.

The other applicant was Ms Lin Shuang Ju, who committed plagiarism by failing to appropriately attribute the work of an attorney in the United States (US).

In Mr Chong’s case, Chief Justice Menon accepted that he wasn’t dishonest, but was genuinely unaware that what he had done was against university rules.

In Ms Lin’s case, she wrote a letter of apology to the attorney that came across as genuine, and the Chief Justice accepted that her plagiarism was due to a misunderstanding and not dishonesty.

Thus, he found both of them to be fit and proper persons for admission to the Bar.

All 3 applications received no objections

All three applications have also received no objections from the Attorney-General, the Law Society of Singapore and the Singapore Institute of Legal Education, the judgement noted.

These stakeholders are also satisfied that the three applicants were fit and proper for the Singapore Bar, in terms of their characters.

We wish the three new lawyers all the best in their careers.

Also read: 6 Law Grads Found Cheating In S’pore Bar Exam, Judge Delays Their Admission

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image from MS News.