US Nurse Tests Positive For Covid-19 Days After First Dose Of Pfizer Vaccination

Even as Covid-19 vaccinations begin to roll out in Singapore, many still regard it with much anticipation.

News that a nurse in the US has contracted the virus after getting the vaccination is thus a concerning development.

Source

But since this is a rare case so far, vaccine developer Pfizer is looking into the case. They also remind the public that the vaccine’s effectiveness takes time to kick in.

US nurse develops Covid-19 symptoms 6 days after vaccination

According to ABC News, Matthew W, an ER nurse in California, received his first dose of the vaccine on 18 Dec.

Source

The only side effect he experienced after the vaccination was a sore arm for a day.

But just 6 days later, on 24 Dec, the 45-year-old reportedly felt unwell while working in the Covid-19 unit. He reportedly experienced the following symptoms:

Chills

Muscle aches

Fatigue

He took a swab test on 26 Dec at a drive-up hospital testing site, and results unfortunately came back positive.

Vaccine gives some protection after 10 days

Pfizer assured that they will review all available information on this case and reports on any confirmed diagnosis following vaccination.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the company says that based on studies, the vaccine provides some protection within 10 – 14 days of the first dose.

This will then be significantly boosted after the second dose, hence the need for a 2-dose vaccination.

Source

Based on this info, there may still be a chance of contracting Covid-19 before the 10-day window is up.

Immunity takes time to build

An infectious disease specialist at San Diego, Dr. Christian Rambers, told ABC News that this scenario is to be expected, especially for a nurse exposed to the virus.

If anything, it simply demonstrates that immunity will take time to build and that results won’t be immediate.

After the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, Dr Rambers expressed that protection will be around 50%. The second dosage is needed to get that number up to 95%, reported ABC News.

Since Singapore uses the Pfizer vaccine, MS News has reached out to the Ministry of Health (MOH) for comments on this matter. We’ll update this article once more information is available.

Remain cautious & observe safety protocols

The Covid-19 vaccine has been a beacon of hope, providing light at the end of a tunnel.

But like the authorities have warned us, it won’t be our only source of protection against the virus. Observation of its side effects and results are still ongoing, so we can expect new findings to surface.

Hence, until there’s a universal certainty that we’re truly safe from Covid-19, we should continue to observe safety protocols diligently.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Getty Images via Source.