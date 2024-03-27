S’pore UV Index reaches extreme levels on 27 March, public advised to protect against sunburn

Singapore’s Ultraviolet (UV) Index hits extreme levels on 27 March

On Wednesday afternoon (27 March), the Ultraviolet Index (UVI) in Singapore reached extreme levels.

It remained in the ‘Extreme’ band for close to two hours.

In light of the weather conditions, the National Environment Agency (NEA) urged the public to protect themselves against potential sunburn.

UV Index remained in ‘Extreme’ level from 12.15pm to 2pm

The UVI measures the level of solar UV radiation on the earth’s surface.

Ranging from 0 to more than 11, the values are categorised as such:

Low (0-2)

Moderate (3-5)

High (6-7)

Very High (8-10)

Extreme (Above 11)

From 12.15pm to 12.30pm on Wednesday, the reading reached the ‘Extreme’ level of 11.

Thereafter, it rose to 12 from 12.45pm to 1.30pm before falling back to 11 from 1.45pm to 2pm.

The readings began to dip from 2pm onwards.

At 4.45pm, the UVI dropped from a ‘Moderate’ UVI reading of 3 to a ‘Low’ reading of 2.

According to the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS), the highest temperature recorded on the island today was at Paya Lebar.

At 1.55pm, it reached a high of 35.7℃.

Public advised to protect themselves

NEA highlighted that overexposure to solar UV radiation may cause adverse effects on one’s skin and eyes.

The period between 11am and 3pm is when the index levels are at their peak.

Thus, if individuals are heading out at these times, they are urged to follow simple measures to protect themselves.

These include:

Wearing sunscreen with a Sun Protection Factor (SPF) of at least 30

Using an umbrella and seeking shade

Wearing UV-protection sunglasses

Wearing a broad-brimmed hat

On 15 March, MSS forecasted that dry and warm weather conditions would persist over the second half of the month.

In particular, temperatures may exceed 35℃ on days with less cloud coverage.

