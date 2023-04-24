Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

SIT Valedictorian Delivers Speech About 3 Valuable Lessons Inspired By Cai Png

Graduating from university is one of the greatest milestones one can hope to achieve, let alone graduating top of one’s class.

For one valedictorian at the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT), he made the most of the momentous occasion by delivering an unforgettable speech.

In his speech, the valedictorian delivered three valuable lessons he has learned, and the twist was — they were all inspired by cai png.

After uploading the speech to TikTok, netizens praised his creativity, with some calling it the ‘most Singaporean grad speech ever’.

Lesson #1: There will always be someone getting more rice than you

A week ago (17 Apr), SIT valedictorian Jacob Lau shared a video of his cai png-inspired speech on TikTok and Instagram.



The Bachelor of Hospitality Business graduate said he loves having cai png at the Republic Polytechnic building’s South Food Court.

He then related a story of how he saw people ahead of him in the queue getting “a mountain of rice”. This excited him, thinking he would get the same amount of rice.

However, his hopes were dashed when he got only half the amount of rice as those in front of him.

This led him to pick up his first valuable lesson: someone will always get more rice than you.

“It could be due to (bias), luck, or that person… has put in more resources behind the scenes that you just don’t know of,” Jacob explained.

In non-cai png terms, this means one should only compare themselves to who they were yesterday.

He also said it does not matter who among one’s peers gets a BTO flat or becomes a manager first. “Just do your best and be happy with what you have.” said the valedictorian.

Lesson #2: Know which cai png dishes are available & what you like to eat

Moving on to the second lesson, Jacob stressed the importance of knowing which cai png dishes are available and what your preferences are.

He likened this to knowing what you love and what isn’t for you when entering the workforce.

“Just because everyone… likes to eat sambal kangkong, (it) does not mean I have to like [eating] sambal kangkong.” the valedictorian explained.

In other words, one does not have to go down a particular career path just because everyone else is doing the same.

He also said that passion precedes everything, so one should choose their career wisely or risk burnout from working in a line that doesn’t suit them.

Lesson #3: There is limited space on your plate

In delivering his final lesson, Jacob said it is the most important one he has to share.

Using a plate’s limited space as an example, he said the food might all fall off the plate if he orders all the ingredients he likes.

This was akin to one potentially forsaking the joys in life when they overwork themselves in pursuit of money.

He then reminded the audience to treasure their friends and family and hold firm to their beliefs.

Additionally, he said this was especially important to those like him who are graduating in the middle of a pandemic. As a result, they could get more nos than yeses.

To conclude his speech, he stated that life drifts by quickly and adulthood will be approaching all graduates head-on.

As such, everyone should do their best to live their best life and own it.

Valedictorian used cai png metaphors in the past to answer lecturer’s questions

As it turns out, this is not Jacob’s first rodeo with cai png metaphors.

Speaking to MS News, he said he once had a lecturer call him out to answer questions when he thought he wasn’t listening.

Using cai png analogies, Jacob said he could answer every question and show his understanding of the theory taught that day.

Having had that experience, he called his valedictorian speech a “full circle moment”.

When asked what inspired him to go back to cai png for his speech, he simply said he “really love(s)” the dish. As one might have already guessed, it was his go-to dish throughout his university years.

Interestingly, he managed to keep his status as valedictorian and, by extension, his speech under wraps up until the ceremony.

Valedictorian offers bonus cai png lesson #4

After his video went viral on TikTok, he received plenty of praise for his speech and way with words.

Some even went as far as to call it the “most Singaporean and inspirational graduate speech” ever.

As is the par for the course with social media, however, some felt Jacob should think more realistically.

After congratulating Jacob, they implied that he would realise life isn’t always ideal once he enters the workforce and enters the next stage of life.

Jacob has derived plenty of wisdom from cai png, so we asked him for one extra cai png-inspired lesson. Naturally, Jacob had a bonus piece of cai png wisdom at the ready to respond to such feedback.

Just as life doesn’t always come with ideal circumstances, one doesn’t always get all their ideal cai png toppings.

In such situations, he said one has to make the best decisions they can with whatever choices are available.

Also, in case you’re wondering, his favourite cai png topping is tomato egg stir-fry.

Cai png: classic Singaporean dish & source of wisdom

As far as valedictorian speeches go, Jacob’s is one we won’t be forgetting anytime soon.

Beyond its identity as a classic Singaporean dish, cai png can now also be seen as a source of wisdom, especially for those needing guidance post-studies.

We congratulate Jacob on his academic milestone and wish him and his peers a fulfilling and successful life ahead.

