12 Valentine’s Day Flower Meanings, Explained
As Valentine’s Day approaches, we are sure that most of you have something exquisite planned for your special one.
However, if you are one of those that has nothing much in mind and are looking to do something simple, a bouquet of flowers is probably all you need.
We know it sounds cliché, but the act of giving flowers is more than a classic romantic gesture when you know the significance of the flower you’re giving.
Here’s a collated a list of flowers and where to get them, for you to choose the one that aptly depicts your relationship.
1. Red Rose
The classic Red Rose signifies true and everlasting love.
Price: 9 roses for $62
Order: Floral Garage Singapore
2. Yam Rose
The Yam Rose – or Purple Rose – symbolises fascination or adoration. Purple roses were often gifted to royalty, so you can opt for this if bae is the king/queen that rules your heart.
Price: $29/stalk, $70/bouquet, $469.90 for 99-rose bouquet
Order: Little Flower Hut
3. Calla Lily
Calla Lily represents sophistication and beauty.
Price: $139/bouquet
Order: Petite Fleur
4. Carnation
These ruffled blooms stand for fascination and new love.
Price: $100/bouquet
Order: Floral Passion
5. Sunflower
Like the sun they’re named after, these blossoms represent warmth, happiness, and loyalty.
Price: $53/bouquet
Order: Windflower Florist
6. Baby’s Breath
Baby’s Breath represents the sacrificial and long-lasting nature of love. It also signifies trust and faith in the partner.
Price: From $27/bouquet
Order: Petite Fleur
7. Gerbera Daisy
Daisies are known for symbolizing beauty, innocence and purity. Gerberas in particular symbolise added happiness or cheerfulness as suggested by the large flowering heads.
Price: $70/bouquet
Order: Floral Passion
8. Tulip
Tulips stand for perfect love as they convey the message of comfort and warmth.
Price: $99/bouquet
Order: Petite Fleur
9. Orchid
In addition to being Singapore’s national flower, Orchids also represent elegance, luxury and strength.
Price: $214.90/bouquet
Order: Floral Garage Singapore
10. Hydrangea
Hydrangea expresses the giver’s gratefulness for the recipient’s understanding.
Price: $55/bouquet
Order: Floristique
11. Pink Rose
Pink roses symbolise admiration, gentleness, and purity.
Price: $46.90/bouquet
Order: Windflower Florist
12. Peony
These fluffy blooms are most commonly associated with prosperity, bashfulness and seduction.
Price: $169/bouquet
Order: 24Hrs City Florist
Flowers are love’s truest language
Every year on 14 Feb, we find ourselves scrambling to do something to help our loved ones feel special.
While Valentine’s Day piles on the pressure to do exotic and exquisite things to make the day ‘magical’, gifting a meaningful flower bouquet, a hearty meal, and some quality time could do just the trick.
This Valentine’s Day, let’s celebrate the meaning and significance of love. More importantly, let’s remember to enjoy the time we’re spending with our loved ones.
An item in this listicle was brought to you in collaboration with Little Flower Hut.
Featured image adapted from Floral Garage, Floral Garage & 24Hrs City Florist.