12 Valentine’s Day Flower Meanings, Explained

As Valentine’s Day approaches, we are sure that most of you have something exquisite planned for your special one.

However, if you are one of those that has nothing much in mind and are looking to do something simple, a bouquet of flowers is probably all you need.

We know it sounds cliché, but the act of giving flowers is more than a classic romantic gesture when you know the significance of the flower you’re giving.

Here’s a collated a list of flowers and where to get them, for you to choose the one that aptly depicts your relationship.

1. Red Rose

The classic Red Rose signifies true and everlasting love.

Source

Price: 9 roses for $62

Order: Floral Garage Singapore

2. Yam Rose

The Yam Rose – or Purple Rose – symbolises fascination or adoration. Purple roses were often gifted to royalty, so you can opt for this if bae is the king/queen that rules your heart.

Source

Price: $29/stalk, $70/bouquet, $469.90 for 99-rose bouquet

Order: Little Flower Hut

3. Calla Lily

Calla Lily represents sophistication and beauty.

Source

Price: $139/bouquet

Order: Petite Fleur

4. Carnation

These ruffled blooms stand for fascination and new love.

Source

Price: $100/bouquet

Order: Floral Passion

5. Sunflower

Like the sun they’re named after, these blossoms represent warmth, happiness, and loyalty.

Source

Price: $53/bouquet

Order: Windflower Florist

6. Baby’s Breath

Baby’s Breath represents the sacrificial and long-lasting nature of love. It also signifies trust and faith in the partner.

Source

Price: From $27/bouquet

Order: Petite Fleur

7. Gerbera Daisy

Daisies are known for symbolizing beauty, innocence and purity. Gerberas in particular symbolise added happiness or cheerfulness as suggested by the large flowering heads.

Source

Price: $70/bouquet

Order: Floral Passion

8. Tulip

Tulips stand for perfect love as they convey the message of comfort and warmth.

Source

Price: $99/bouquet

Order: Petite Fleur

9. Orchid

In addition to being Singapore’s national flower, Orchids also represent elegance, luxury and strength.

Source

Price: $214.90/bouquet

Order: Floral Garage Singapore

10. Hydrangea

Hydrangea expresses the giver’s gratefulness for the recipient’s understanding.

Source

Price: $55/bouquet

Order: Floristique

11. Pink Rose

Pink roses symbolise admiration, gentleness, and purity.

Source

Price: $46.90/bouquet

Order: Windflower Florist

12. Peony

These fluffy blooms are most commonly associated with prosperity, bashfulness and seduction.

Source

Price: $169/bouquet

Order: 24Hrs City Florist

Flowers are love’s truest language

Every year on 14 Feb, we find ourselves scrambling to do something to help our loved ones feel special.

While Valentine’s Day piles on the pressure to do exotic and exquisite things to make the day ‘magical’, gifting a meaningful flower bouquet, a hearty meal, and some quality time could do just the trick.

This Valentine’s Day, let’s celebrate the meaning and significance of love. More importantly, let’s remember to enjoy the time we’re spending with our loved ones.

An item in this listicle was brought to you in collaboration with Little Flower Hut.

Featured image adapted from Floral Garage, Floral Garage & 24Hrs City Florist.