Resident Hangs Clothes Vertically Down HDB Parapet, Looks Like An Emergency Escape Route

Resident Hangs Clothes Vertically Down HDB Block, Befuddles Neighbours

Clothing on poles sticking out horizontally from an HDB block is a familiar sight to most public housing residents.

One resident, however, recently attracted eyeballs after hanging their clothes vertically down their HDB parapet.

A witness took to Facebook and TikTok to share their confusion after spotting the resident retrieving her clothing from her unconventional contraption.

HDB resident hangs clothes vertically, collects them by pulling string up

Posting in the Singapore Home DIY Facebook group, the OP shared an image of a line of at least 16 garments and towels hanging by a sting over the parapet of her HDB flat.

The clothing was kept in place with just hangers, and stretched across almost three storeys.

Following the post, many initially questioned if the clothes ended up this way because the string broke.

However, a sighting of the presumable owner keeping the clothing from the line dispelled such suspicions.

On TikTok, the OP shared a video of a lady pulling the string up to collect the garments.

Judging from her natural and skillful movements, this may not be her first time hanging her laundry in such a manner.

After collecting about half the clothes on the line, the resident then lowered the string again and left the clothes to continue drying,

Netizens liken contraption to emergency escape route

In the comment section of his posts, intrigued netizens were quick to share their two cents on the resident’s contraption.

One likened the scene to a 21st-century variation of ‘Rapunzel’, with the clothes in place of her hair to scale the building.

Another also noted that it was reminiscent of an emergency escape route.

Other netizens, however, pointed out that hanging clothes in such a manner may be a hazard to passers-by.

A curious netizen even wondered how owners on the lower floors would feel.

Surprisingly, another Facebook user, who presumably is a neighbour living on a lower level, replied that they were simply “awed by the sight”.

That said, the resident’s way of hanging clothes is truly unconventional and intriguing.

As long as it doesn’t pose any danger to others and doesn’t affect neighbours, the resident deserves some praise for her creativity.

But if you’re thinking about doing the same, perhaps check with your neighbours first in case they don’t feel comfortable.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and @rixus80 on TikTok.