Bukit Batok Resident Hangs Pork Belly Slices On Laundry Rack, Soy Sauce Drips On Neighbour’s Clothes

Bukit Batok Resident Hangs Pork Belly Slices Outside House

A Bukit Batok resident was surprised to see that his neighbour had hung several pork belly slices on their laundry rack, dirtying his clothes that were below.

Mr Tan, who hadn’t seen such a scene in his neighbourhood before, posted about it on Facebook group Complaint Singapore.

He’s informed the town council and is awaiting a reply, he told MS News.

Resident hangs pork belly slices outside Bukit Batok HDB block window

Images posted by Mr Tan indicate the scene took place at Block 536, Bukit Batok Street 52.

While barely perceptible from the above image, there are in fact several pork belly slices hanging from a laundry rack.

As the name indicates, laundry racks are meant for laundry, so pork belly slices shouldn’t be an everyday sight.

According to Mr Tan, his clothes, which were placed below that particular laundry rack, were dirtied by soy sauce dripping from the pork belly slices.

Great marinade, but not so great on clothes.

First time seeing neighbours hang pork belly slices

According to Mr Tan, Sunday (15 Jan) was the first time his neighbours had hung pork belly slices from the laundry rack.

He told MS News that he has sent a message to Chua Chu Kang Town Council and is waiting for their reply.

Hanging pork belly is meant to cure the pork after marinating it, and is a vital step in making cured pork, a popular food in various parts of China.

A couple who did the same outside their window said they were unaware that such a practice isn’t allowed here.

Besides that, others may hang clothes below, and residue from the meat might soil them.

Besides that, Islam forbids coming into contact with pork and Muslim neighbours may be inconvenienced by such a practice.

We hope that whoever hung the pork belly slices halts the practice out of respect for their neighbours.

Featured image adapted from Complaint Singapore on Facebook.