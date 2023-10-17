Woman Wins 5 Million VND In Fried Chicken Eating Challenge, Eatery Owner Jokes He Hopes She Vomits

Woman In Vietnam Wins Fried Chicken Eating Challenge, Eatery Owner Jokingly Complains

Restaurants are certainly no strangers to promotional eating challenges for publicity. One Vietnam restaurant set forth one such gimmick, challenging anyone to eat two trays of fried chicken within 90 minutes.

Anyone who succeeded in mowing through the oily delights would receive a prize of 5 million Vietnamese dong (about S$279).

One woman took the challenge head-on and ended up crushing it. She nearly finished both trays in just 55 minutes.

The owner then began to grumble jokingly about having to give away the restaurant’s profits for the reward.

Netizens heavily criticised the owner for his inappropriate attitude.

Vietnam restaurant sets up fried chicken challenge

Eating challenges make for good promotions for restaurants.

Thai news site Sanook reported that a chicken restaurant in Vietnam gave the method a shot. They served two trays filled with fried chicken, French fries, and much more to challenge-takers.

The restaurant promised to reward anyone who gobbled the oily feast down in under 90 minutes with 5 million Vietnamese dong (S$280).

One such challenger was a young-looking woman in a pink shirt. The enthusiastic owner started the timer, and the game was on.

Armed with drinks from the restaurant, plastic gloves, and an insatiable appetite, the woman utterly steamrolled the eating challenge.

55 minutes in, she devoured the trays clean and picked at the last remaining scraps.

Owner appears unhappy at woman’s victory

According to The Thaiger, the restaurant owner seemed less than satisfied. He smiled uncomfortably and began incessantly grumbling.

“Today’s restaurant profit, electricity, water, chicken, employees’ costs… have to be given away as a reward,” he complained jokingly.

“The only way now is for the customer to vomit everything out,” the owner jibed. Regardless, he counted the money and handed it over to her in a well-deserved win.

The news sites reported netizens criticising the restaurant owner for his inappropriate attitude. They pointed out that he set the rules yet seemed unhappy when someone won.

The challenge thus netted the restaurant substantial negative reception online.

However, as some say, “There’s no such thing as bad publicity”. The TikTok videos featuring the pink-shirted eating machine of a woman raked in millions of views, far outperforming their regular videos.

One even hit 11.2 million views at press time.

Another wildly successful strange promotion happened in Singapore with the use of viral Thai hunks at a Bugis restaurant.

