Viral Thai Hunks To Return To Bugis Mookata Restaurant For 3 Days, Reservations Available On WhatsApp

Thai Hunks Return For 3 Days To Bugis Mookata Restaurant

Fans of the viral Thai hunks from Bangkok can rejoice, as Mr Mookata restaurant in Bugis announced that they have re-invited the hunks from 22 Sep to 24 Sep.

The last time they were in Singapore, they performed spicy dances for a sea of patrons at the restaurant from 25 Aug to 27 Aug.

It led to huge crowds, proving their popularity.

Reservations for those three days can be booked via WhatsApp.

Thai performers awed crowd during previous visit to Mr Mookata

The famous Thai hunks from Bangkok’s Sathanee Mee Hoi restaurant took Bugis by storm in their previous visit on 25 and 27 Aug.

The absolutely jacked and barely-dressed performers performed suggestive dances at the Mr Mookata restaurant.

An excited crowd of onlookers, eagerly recording the performances on phones, gathered to enjoy the show.

Patrons in the restaurant itself got to enjoy the spicy performers in crop tops and skirts up close. They can even touch the muscles of the hunks, reported 8world News.

The overwhelming support of the Singapore crowd led them to add an extra day of performance.

On 27 Aug a sea of excited men and women gathered once again inside and outside the restaurant.

Even the Douyin frog made a cameo appearance, with Singapore flags flying from its head.

Thai hunks return to Bugis Mr Mookata restaurant next weekend

Those who missed the hunks the first time around, or can’t get enough, have a second chance to meet them.

For the restaurant’s third anniversary, Mr Mookata will once again invite the performers back to Singapore.

Next weekend, on 22, 23, and 24 Sep, the hot Thai dancers will once again grace the lucky patrons of the restaurant. The scheduled times are from 3pm to 10pm.

Lucky, because Mr Mookata is open for reservations only for these three days.

Customers interested in feasting their tastebuds on scrumptious Thai cuisine and their eyes on sexy Thai men can make their reservations on WhatsApp at 8825 7550.

It’s safe to say that excited patrons will be jostling for every last second of available time.

It should be noted that the buffet prices have increased from the previous S$29.90 to at least S$35.90 for this event.

Either way, interested customers can still make a reservation and spend up to 90 minutes up close with the Thai hunks on their return trip.

