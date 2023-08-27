Viral Thai Hunks Take Over Bugis Mookata Eatery, Attract Massive Crowd Along Liang Seah Street

Thai Hunks Attract Massive Turnout At Bugis Mookata Restaurant

Over the weekend, a mookata joint in Bugis welcomed some very special guests — the TikTok viral Thai hunks.

Their salacious visit attracted a sea of onlookers and patrons to the eatery, with the crowd taking over most of the street outside.

In fact, the scantily clad men were so popular that they extended their stay here.

They were initially only going to be at the eatery on Friday (25 Aug) and Saturday (26 Aug). Now, they have added an additional appearance on Sunday (27 Aug) due to the strong demand.

Patrons & onlookers flock to Bugis mookata eatery to see Thai hunks

On Friday (25 Aug) and Saturday (26 Aug), the viral Thai hunks from Bangkok’s Sathanee Mee Hoi restaurant took over Mr Mookata in Bugis and nearby siam diu Club Rich.

They are known for their spicy performances, which involve the ripped men gyrating on customers, catcalling, and more suggestive acts.

With our strict laws and mostly conservative crowds, one might wonder whether such intense gimmicks would fly with Singapore residents. Well, they proved that, at least, there is a demand for performers like them.

Footage of their appeal has since made its way onto social media. One such TikTok video has garnered over 245,000 views at press time.

It depicts a swarm of people along Liang Seah Street, where Mr Mookata is located.

From afar, the clip captures the scantily clad men dancing and grinding to the beat of the electronic music. Some female patrons are also seen dancing with the hunks, laughing and clapping.

Countless hands are in the air, each wielding a device trying to capture the spectacle before them.

It also seems like the hype has attracted the Douyin frog as well. The anthropomorphic creature even did a bit of their own dance as well.

Added one more day at Mr Mookata due to strong reception

According to Mr Mookata, these Thai hunks are so popular that they have decided to do an extra performance on Sunday (27 Aug).

“Yes, we heard you! Due to overwhelming responses, we are thrilled to announce that we will be extending 1 more day for the THAI HUNKS event!” the mookata joint announced on their Instagram.

Speaking to 8world, the hunks expressed that they are very happy to perform in Singapore.

They said they will accept the public enthusiasm, and are okay with others touching their muscles, save for some sensitive parts.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @sathaneemeehoi on Instagram and TikTok.