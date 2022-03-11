Imported Infection Numbers Have Stayed Very Low Over Past Weeks: MOH

Singapore has always been an aviation hub and tourist hotspot, but that took a beating over the last few years due to Covid-19.

Since we’re now streamlining our measures from 15 Mar, it thus makes sense that our border restrictions will also follow suit to give these sectors a boost.

That’s why travellers to Singapore will now only need to take an unsupervised Antigen Rapid Test (ART) after arrival.

This will apply to those coming in via the Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTLs) and from low-risk areas.

For travellers deemed as low-risk

In a press release on Friday (11 Mar), the Ministry of Health (MOH) revised the protocols for travellers deemed as low-risk, i.e. they’ve arrived:

via VTL from low-risk areas (currently mainland China, Taiwan and Macao)

MOH noted that previously, they needed to take a supervised self-swab ART.

After next Monday (14 Mar), 11.59pm, this ART will not need to be supervised.

ART within 24 hours of entry

The only requirements are that the traveller has to do the unsupervised ART within 24 hours of entering Singapore.

They should also self-isolate before doing the ART.

After getting the result, they must upload it to sync.gov.sg.

They may then proceed with their activities in Singapore – this assumes that they’re negative, of course.

Additionally, 2 days before arriving in Singapore, they must still do a pre-departure ART or Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test.

Imported cases ‘very low’

MOH noted that the last time they’d simplified border measures was on 22 Feb.

This was so that more visitors could enter via VTLs.

Since then, although we’ve experienced a surge in Covid-19 cases, imported case numbers have actually been “very low”, the ministry said.

In fact, only about 1% of our total daily figures comprise imported cases.

The reason for this is, MOH added,

… because many countries have already passed the peak of their Omicron infection waves.

New vaccinated travel concept coming

MOH also teased that a “new vaccinated travel concept” was coming in the next few weeks.

As part of these measures, Singapore will do away with fully vaccinated travellers having to apply to enter.

They will also go through simplified test requirements, MOH said, without elaborating further.

Check out a summary of the simplified border measures, which will take effect on 15 Mar, here.

Hopeful return to pre-Covid travel

Singapore’s all-important aviation and tourism industries are still to recover fully from the pandemic.

Thus, the further easing of border restrictions will definitely be welcomed with open arms by these sectors, and tourists who miss coming to Singapore.

Hopefully, this will mean a return to the days of pre-Covid travel very soon.

