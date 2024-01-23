S’pore AI Start-Up Vizzio’s CEO Admits To Faking Cambridge PhD But Keeps Position In Company

AI Start-Up Vizzio Board Backs CEO Jon Lee After He Admits To Faking Credentials

Last Tuesday (16 Jan), Tech in Asia broke the news that the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of artificial intelligence (AI) start-up Vizzio, Jon Lee, had faked his Cambridge doctorate.

In a statement confessing the fabrication of his credentials the next day (17 Jan), Mr Lee apologised for his actions.

He said that after in-depth discussions with Vizzio’s board, board members have decided to back him.

Vizzio CEO apologises for fabricating academic credentials

On 16 Jan, Tech In Asia published an exposé claiming that Mr Lee had forged his doctorate certificate or PhD from Cambridge.

Speaking to Tech In Asia after its investigations, Mr Lee admitted to lying about his Computer Science doctorate from Cambridge, the certificate for which he had forged.

In a statement on 17 Jan, Mr Lee wrote that he was “addressing an issue of significant importance to our company and all its stakeholders”. He clarified:

It was revealed in a report by Tech in Asia on 16 Jan 2024 that my Ph.D. credentials were not authentic. I am extremely sorry.

“I had intended to address this matter prior to the report as part of my long-term plan to transition the leadership of our company since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added. “I had not.”

Recognising the gravity of the matter, he said: “Misrepresenting my academic qualifications was a grave misjudgment, and I fully acknowledge its seriousness.”

Vizzio board backs CEO to continue in leadership position

Mr Lee then went on to assure his company’s stakeholders of the continued integrity of his firm.

“This personal misstep does not have a bearing on the integrity or achievements of our company,” he stated.

“The advancements and successes we have achieved are the results of the collective efforts of our talented team.”

He shared that over the last few days, he had “in-depth discussions” with Vizzio’s board and shareholders.

They subsequently decided that Mr Lee will continue to serve as CEO.

“Alongside this, my leadership team are implementing additional governance measures, including enhanced checks and balances, to preserve our company’s integrity and ensure our company’s continued success,” he said.

We are united in our commitment to uphold the highest standards of corporate governance and ethical conduct.

Mr Lee also emphasised that the views and decisions expressed in the statement were considered with shareholders’ employees’ and customers’ interests in mind.

“I value the trust and support of every shareholder, and am committed to maintaining open and transparent communication with all,” he said.

“The company remains focused on delivering exceptional value to our customers and advancing our shared goals as a company.”

Partner firms reconsidering ties with Vizzio

Speaking to The Straits Times (ST), some partner firms have confirmed that they were reconsidering their relations with Vizzio in light of the fabrication.

Separately, reports claim that renowned AI scientist Lee Kai-Fu has stepped down from the company’s board.

ST further claimed that Vizzio’s website listed over 20 clients last Friday (19 Jan). They included local Government organisations and major firms.

This morning (23 Jan), however, the website listed only 17 entities such as the National University of Singapore (NUS) and the National University Hospital (NUH).

Later in the afternoon, more client logos disappeared from the list, leaving just 13 at the time of writing.

Temasek Polytechnic and SMRT are among the clients whose logos have vanished from the Vizzio site.

Other companies, however, have stood by Vizzio since the revelation of Mr Lee’s fabricated doctorate.

They include Stellar Lifestyle, which manages retail spaces along SMRT’s rail network. Its president Mr Tony Heng addressed the matter in a statement to ST, stating:

“Vizzio has superior technical solutions that meet our requirements, and we are pleased that they have delivered on their contractual obligations so far.”

