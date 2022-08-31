Wavy Clouds Spotted In S’pore On 31 Aug, Look Like Paddy Field In The Sky

Photographers Capture Breathtaking Pictures Of Wavy Clouds In Singapore Sky On 31 Aug

Breathtaking pictures of majestic clouds never fail to make our day, no matter how rough night be.

This was the case today (31 Aug) when some spotted wavy cloud formations across Singapore’s skies that resembled paddy fields.

Numerous images of the spellbinding scenery were posted online, with netizens praising the photographers who managed to capture the view.

Photographers post pictures of wavy clouds in Singapore sky

On Wednesday (31 Aug), netizens shared marvellous views of the stunning scenery on the CloudSpotting & SkySpotting Singapore Facebook group.

A few of the pictures showed clouds floating across the afternoon sky in a neatly segmented formation, resembling the celestial version of rice paddy fields.

Taken over Sentosa and Gardens by the Bay, the stripes of clouds formed a pretty rare and marvellous sight.

In another post, the sky reflects a near-perfect image of the ocean, with waves lapping at the shore. The sight manages to frame CapitaSpring’s Sky Garden in a rather picturesque manner, as noted by the photographer himself.

Netizens share amazement at breathtaking scenery

Unsurprisingly, netizens were in awe at the breathtaking pictures of the cloud formation.

One user marvelled at the beauty of the clouds in Sentosa, the waves in the sky aptly reflecting the waves on the ground.

A reminder of our natural wonders

Another Facebook user compared it to the white-and-black stripes on a white tiger.

Life in Singapore can be pretty hectic at times, given how fast-paced our society is.

It is these moments in particular that remind us of our country’s natural beauty, and the need to take stock and admire them.

Hopefully, more netizens can capture similar shots of the Singapore sky — and take our breath away while they’re at it.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.