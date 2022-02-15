Puffy Clouds Spotted Covering Singapore’s Sky On Last Day Of CNY

In recent days, we’ve been experiencing cooling nights and thundery showers. Hence, mornings can look a little cloudy and gloomy when we leave the house.

But this morning, many Singaporeans woke up to puffy clouds blanketing the entire sky.

In case you’ve missed the dreamy morning views, we’ve got you covered.

Puffy clouds fill Singapore’s sky

On Tuesday (15 Feb) morning, which is coincidentally Chap Goh Mei – the last day of Chinese New Year – Mother Nature gifted early birds a mesmerising sight of fluffy clouds that seem to spread endlessly across the sky.

A shot of the clouds at Keppel Marina at 7.45am

Many sky lovers were instantly stunned and seized the opportunity to capture the scenery.

It didn’t take long for many sky enthusiasts to share their masterpieces on the CloudSpotting & SkySpotting Singapore Facebook group.

Gorgeous clouds at dawn on Chap Goh Mei

Some have pointed out that the puffy clouds were like blessings for Chap Goh Meh, otherwise known as the 15th and last day of the Chinese New Year.

On this night, families celebrate by eating tang yuan, i.e. glutinous rice balls with sweet paste.

Netizens awed by endless puffy clouds

Those who missed the chance to admire the fluffy clouds in person could catch the breathtaking sight, thanks to the efforts of many budding photographers in the group.

One resident marvelled at the photos and wished everyone Happy Chap Goh Mei.

Another resident called the phenomenon of the fluffy clouds “sensational”.

One person hopes that the beauty of Singapore’s sky this morning will bless us all year round.

Cherishing Mother Nature’s blessings

It’s a true blessing for us to be bestowed with a dreamy cloud formation this morning.

Perhaps Mother Nature is giving us a sign to slow down just a little while we are still surviving the pandemic.

If you’ve managed to catch the puffy clouds this morning, share your pictures with us in the comments.

