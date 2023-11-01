Websites Of S’pore Hospitals & Polyclinics Crash On 1 Nov, Pages Won’t Load

Websites Of Public Hospitals & Polyclinics In Singapore Crash On 1 Nov
The websites of some healthcare institutions such as public hospitals and polyclinics appear to be down this afternoon (1 Nov).
Websites of private healthcare institutions like Gleneagles Hospital and Raffles Medical Group were seemingly unaffected.
Websites down since 11.30am
According to The Straits Times, the websites of major hospitals, polyclinics, and healthcare clusters in Singapore appeared to have crashed at about 11.30am on Wednesday (1 Nov).
The websites of the following healthcare institutions remained down when MS News tried accessing them at about 12.45pm:
- Changi General Hospital
- National University Hospital
- Singapore General Hospital
- Sengkang General Hospital
- Tan Tock Seng Hospital
The websites of polyclinics across Singapore were also inaccessible.
Attempts at accessing the websites were met with an error message stating that the site “can’t be reached”.
MOH & HealthHub websites not affected
Interestingly, the websites of HealthHub, the Ministry of Health (MOH), and private hospitals remained accessible.
MS News has reached out to the affected hospitals for a statement on the outage.
Featured image adapted from Singapore General Hospital and by MS News.
