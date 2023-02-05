GrabFood Riders Experience 7-Hour App Outage, They Complain Of Income Loss

GrabFood Riders Unable To Log Into App During Outage, Company Apologises For Inconvenice

During the recent rainy spell, many Singaporeans might have turned to food delivery platforms like GrabFood for sustenance rather than brave the wet weather.

However, some users may have been unable to find a GrabFood delivery rider a few days ago.

That’s because several riders reportedly experienced a system outage of up to seven hours.

GrabFood system has issues on 3 Feb

Mr Mo Junjie, a GrabFood rider, told Shin Min Daily News that he couldn’t enter the system at about 10am on Friday (3 Feb).

The 37-year-old said that was the first time he’d experienced this problem in his three years of working as a GrabFood delivery rider.

At about 12pm, Grab sent a Telegram message to riders acknowledging the log-in problem.

They apologised for the inconvenience and advised riders who’d already logged in to the app not to log out.

Rider misses lunchtime orders, estimates S$50 loss

Due to the app issues, Mr Mo was unable to start work until 1pm, when the system finally went back to normal.

However, by then he’d already missed the “golden hour” of lunchtime.

The busiest time of the day is usually 12 noon, he said, and he can usually fulfil more than 10 orders.

He estimated that he’d lost about S$50 in potential income from the outage.

GrabFood riders report app outage since 6am

Mr Mo wasn’t the only one affected, unfortunately.

Another delivery rider named only as Mr Ho told Shin Min that he couldn’t log in when he opened the app at 9am.

Other riders told him that they’d been having problems since 6am — about seven hours before service was restored at 1pm.

However, the 32-year-old said there were other riders who could log in without problems.

Though there aren’t many orders in the morning, it’s still potential income, he said.

Added to the lunchtime orders that he missed, he estimated that he failed to earn about S$80 during that period.

Technical problem with app has been resolved: Grab

A Grab spokesperson told Shin Min that some riders weren’t able to log in due to a technical problem with the app.

The issue has already been resolved, the company said.

They will do their best to find out the cause of the problem.

