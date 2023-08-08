Couple Holds Wedding Banquet At Bukit Merah Kopitiam, Event Sparks Nostalgia For Traditional Ceremonies

Couple Holds Wedding Banquet At Bukit Merah HDB Kopitiam

The image of the perfect wedding banquet varies from couple to couple. While some envision a lavish affair, some prefer a more down-to-earth approach.

For couples who fall into the latter category, they have certainly come up with some pretty creative venues — like the pair who held their wedding at McDonald’s.

Now, another couple has once again made a strong case for the simple wedding banquet by holding theirs at a kopitiam in Bukit Merah.

More specifically, it was at the void deck of the Bukit Merah HDB estate, prompting Singaporeans to reminisce on ceremonies from decades past.

Bride & groom greet wedding guests at Bukit Merah kopitiam

The old-school wedding first caught attention on TikTok when the OP, who is apparently the owner of the coffee shop, shared a video of the occasion yesterday (7 Aug).

Via the caption, she said thank you — presumably to the newlyweds — for their support and offered the address of her establishment, saying that she had a busy day.

In the video, the bride and groom appeared to be all smiles as they arrived at the kopitiam to greet their guests in a smart tuxedo and princess-like wedding gown respectively.

Like the couple, the kopitiam itself was dressed to the nines in traditional Chinese wedding decor like the double happiness symbol and red lanterns.

One of the shophouses also had a big sign draped in front of it with helium alphabet balloons attached, although it is unclear what they spelt out.

Naturally, guests were excited for the newlyweds’ arrival, as they began walking after them whilst whipping out their phones to record the moment.

Wedding guests dine with food from kopitiam & drink beer

In a later part of the clip, the bride and groom were seen greeting guests individually, with the latter shaking hands and handing out angbaos to guests.

The void deck area in front of the kopitiam appeared fairly spacious, with plenty of tables for guests everywhere.

Twinkling fairy lights hung from the trees, giving the event a romantic atmosphere.

As one might expect, the wedding menu featured dishes from the kopitiam too, along with beer and other traditional coffee shop beverages.

There was definitely no shortage of refreshments as each table had at least one bucket of beer bottles.

The casual setting also lent the celebrations a nostalgic sense of community, and though the actual sounds cannot be heard, one can just about hear the lively chatter from watching the video alone.

Singaporeans nostalgic over kopitiam wedding banquet

Many viewers were full of praise over the couple’s humble approach to their wedding banquet.

At the same time, it also prompted Singaporeans to reflect on the old days of weddings at HDB void decks.

One commented that they never thought they would see this style of wedding anymore, and wished the couple all the best.

Another viewer said the wedding banquet reminded them of the “olden days”.

Meanwhile, one commenter said it made them feel like they had gone back in time.

One viewer even said they would rather have a banquet like this instead of spending tens of thousands of dollars for a more upscale affair where they would have to invite people they hardly know.

Referencing the McDonald’s West Coast wedding, this commenter said that the venue is immaterial as long as the couple is happy.

Wishing the newlyweds a long, happy life ahead together

With void deck weddings becoming more of a rarity, it certainly warms the heart to see a young couple bring it back.

Hopefully, it is a good omen for the couple’s marriage, and may they enjoy many years of wedded bliss together.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.