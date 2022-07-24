Wife & Girlfriend Of M’sian Man Take Their Own Lives After He Passes Away, Both Overwhelmed With Grief

Wife & Girlfriend Of Malaysian Man Who Passed Away Found Dead In Their Home On 23 Jul

Losing someone you love is one of the hardest things in the world. The pain and grief one feels are profoundly deep, and it could be a significant struggle to move on from such a loss.

In an extreme case in Malaysia, the wife and girlfriend of a 48-year-old man were so overwhelmed with grief after he passed away that they took their own lives.

Both women were found dead in their residence on Saturday (23 Jul).

The man and wife’s son found their bodies.

48-year-old man passes away on 22 Jul

According to Malaysian Chinese daily China Press, 48-year-old Mr Bai Guo Liang – name transliterated from Chinese – passed away in his home in Kuantan, Malaysia, after a fall at around 3pm on Friday (22 Jul).

Before his death, he was diagnosed with stage five kidney disease.

When his 38-year-old wife, Ms Liu, returned home in the evening, she cried to their neighbours after finding out about his sudden death.

Neighbours did their best to comfort her as she went home in tears.

Wife & girlfriend take their own lives

However, in the early hours of Saturday (23 Jul) at 1.28am, police were alerted to an incident at Mr Bai’s house and found that his wife and 23-year-old girlfriend had passed away.

8world News reported that his girlfriend, Ms Luo, had hanged herself in the living room.

Mr Bai’s wife, Ms Liu, had done the same in another room upstairs.

Police said the women had no suspicious injuries, and all their belongings at home had been accounted for.

Preliminary investigations found that no foul play was involved.

Both women are believed to have taken their own lives after being overwhelmed with grief from Mr Bai’s sudden demise.

Women’s bodies found by son

According to China Press, Mr Bai had been living with his wife, girlfriend, and 13-year-old son. The four of them had always got along well without problems.

On the tragic day of his wife and girlfriend’s passing, his son found their bodies and immediately approached other family members for help. The police were then alerted to the case.

He told police that he suspects his mum and Ms Luo were immensely pressured by Mr Bai’s passing and sudden loss of support, which led them to end their own lives.

The son added that before the incident, he saw both women holding onto some ropes but never thought they’d do anything dangerous.

Initially, the family planned to have Mr Bai, Ms Liu, and Ms Luo’s funeral together.

However, one of the women was diagnosed with Covid-19 after death, and her funeral had to be postponed, reported 8world News.

Reach out for help if you need emotional support

The sudden loss of three lives in the family is devastating. We can only empathise with the 13-year-old son who was left behind and hope that he is being cared for adequately by other family members.

If you or anyone you know needs emotional support, do not hesitate to reach out for help. You can contact Samaritans of Singapore via their hotline 1-767.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from China Press.